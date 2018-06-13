Man gives prosecutors letter containing feces

A man who gave prosecutors an envelope containing feces is heading to prison for an armed robbery in Pennsylvania.
The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office says 34-year-old Rasheem Drummond was sentenced to 7 ½ to 15 years in prison Wednesday after he pulled a gun and robbed someone who thought they were meeting for a date in Harrisburg.
Prosecutors say Drummond threatened to shoot the victim before stealing money and a cellphone in January 2017.
He was convicted in April of robbery and carrying a firearm without a license.
The district attorney's office says Drummond is facing a separate aggravated harassment charge in connection with the envelope that he gave prosecutors May 1.
Drummond told prosecutors that the envelope contained information related to his case.
