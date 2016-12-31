If Boeing or tech sneezes, we catch the cold

2:30 Seahawks' Michael Bennett, wearing sack-dance 'Two Pumps Only' shirt, on pal Cliff Avril, more Pause

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

1:12 Husky fans W-hoop it up at airport tailgate party

1:15 Coach Lorenzo Romar gets ready for Pac-12 opener

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:41 WATCH: Wilson coach Dave Alwert discusses 85-82 win over Franklin

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

1:42 All Through the Night: Welsh Christmas Revels