Bass Pro says it will be open Thanksgiving, bucking retail trend

The Thanksgiving holiday retail battle lines are being drawn.
Last week, stores started choosing sides as to whether they would be open or closed on Thanksgiving. On Thursday, Office Depot announced it would be closed for the holiday, after three years of being open that day. Online sales will continue. The chain plans to be open Black Friday at 6 a.m.
This week, Bass Pro Shops confirmed that its Tacoma store will be open for the holiday.
“The Bass Pro Shops location in Tacoma will be open on Thanksgiving. The only day of the year it is closed is Christmas Day,” responded Bass Pro’s communication manager Katie Mitchell in an email earlier this week.
Cabela’s in Lacey, on the other hand, is still slated to be closed for Thanksgiving, with the chain’s website encouraging shoppers to go online that day.
