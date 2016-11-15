Lakewood seeks feedback for proposed CVS Pharmacy

A proposal to demolish an aged shopping center to build a CVS Pharmacy in its place in Lakewood must first pass public muster.
The city of Lakewood Community Development Department will host a meeting in December to ask for community comments on the plan.
Project proponents, TM Crowley and Associates and Barghausen Consulting Engineers, Inc., seek to demolish the existing 14,796-square-foot shopping center at 9400 Gravelly Lake Drive and build in its place a 13,162-square-foot CVS Pharmacy with a drive-thru window.
The location, near the intersection of Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest and Bridgeport Way Southwest, is across the intersection from an existing Walgreens store.
Those interested in providing feedback to the city can mail written comments to Ramon Rodriguez, assistant planner, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main St. Lakewood, or via email to rrodriguez@cityoflakewood.us.
A public hearing, where testimony about the plans will be accepted, will be 11 a.m., Dec. 15 in the Lakewood City Hall Council Chamber, 6000 Main St.
