Walmart vending machine to get your online orders faster

The new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story. Through a series of daring escapades, young Han Solo meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian. The film is in theaters May 25.
Volunteers at the Procession of the Species workshop use mussels and barnacles made of clay to create faux dock pilings that will be incorporated onto a float demonstrating the impacts of sea level rise at Olympia's iconic event on April 28.
Glen Whitton tours his devastated Federal Way home following a violent standoff Wednesday between police and a hit-and-run suspect that ran into the property. The confrontation ended 12 hours later with the suspect's death.
Ten-year-old Adre'anna Jackson disappeared in December 2005. Her remains were found the following spring but the case remains unsolved. Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler and Jackson's mother, Yvette Gervais, share their frustration and grief.
Data from the annual Point-In-Time homeless count in Pierce County shows that 1628 people were living on the streets or in shelters on a given night in January 2018, an increase of 300 more individuals than last year.