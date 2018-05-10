Find out if the food in your cart is good for you

Kroger has soft-launched a new app, OptUP, which will rank your purchases with nutrition scores and come up with an overall tally, which can go up or down depending on your purchases moving forward.
Courtesy Kroger Courtesy Kroger
Topgolf is the only company to take a swing at developing a nearly 11-acre parking lot next to the Tacoma Dome. The proposed $30 million development includes three stories of hitting bays.