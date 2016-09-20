172 youths completed Tacoma’s youth summer jobs program

The city of Tacoma capped off its fourth year of its Summer Jobs 253 program, with 172 students completing the youth summer internships at 67 area employers.
Along with on-the-job employment experience and a wage, the incoming junior and senior high school students had the opportunity to earn up to two high school credits. In a partnership with Tacoma Community College and the Microsoft Institute Training program, some also were able to earn college credits.
Several area government agencies partnered in the effort. Top financial sponsors included State Farm, General Plastics, U.S. Oil and MultiCare.
The program was selected to receive a $15,000 grant from the governor’s office, Washington STEM and the Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board. The funding will carry over for the 2017 summer program.
The city and its program partners — the REACH Center, Tacoma Public Schools and WorkForce Central — are planning for next year’s program. Businesses interested in hosting a student for employment contact Andrea Fox, at summerjobs253@reachtacoma.org or go online to summerjobs253.com to submit an application or get more information about the program.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
