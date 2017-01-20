Port of Tacoma

January 20, 2017 6:08 PM

Narrated bus tours of the Port of Tacoma available through May

By Kate Martin

kmartin@thenewstribune.com

Those interested in a free 75-minute tour of Tacoma’s working waterfront can sign up for a bus tour of the Port of Tacoma.

The port regularly takes people on narrated tours of the Tideflats area, where the Port of Tacoma operates. A photo ID is required for everyone age 17 and older. Children age 6 and older are welcome.

Tours are being held at the following times through May. There are no seats left for the January tour:

▪  2 p.m., Feb. 13

▪  2 p.m., March 7

▪  10 a.m., April 1

▪  9:30 a.m., May 9

Tours depart from the Fabulich Center, 3600 Port of Tacoma Road in Tacoma. Space is limited and reservations are required.

For information or to reserve a seat, call 253-383-9463 or email bustours@portoftacoma.com. Provide the names of everyone in your party and a phone number to confirm the reservation.

Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports

Port of Tacoma

