Port approves pay-for-performance plan

A resolution approved by Port of Tacoma commissioners Thursday will enable port managers to move the port's nonunion workers to a pay-for-performance system next week.
That system bases employees' raises on evaluations of their performance in reaching goals established by them and their bosses. Gone are compensation increases based on cost-of-living changes and port-wide salary increase decisions.
Port spokeswoman Tara Mattina said the port's nonunion employees have all been evaluated during this year's first quarter. Their raises based on those evaluations will become effective Monday. The port's budget this year provides for performance increases of up to 4 percent. On average, said Mattina, nonunion port workers will receive 3.1 percent wage increases this year.
Port Chief Executive Officer John Said wasn't among those slated for raises next week. Said's performance evaluation by port commissioners is scheduled for this summer.
Commissioners last summer awarded Wolf a $20,000 or 9 percent raise to bring his yearly salary to $240,000. Said had asked commissioners not to consider him for a raise in 2011 because the port was still recovering from the recession.
In the last year, the port has seen its business increase sharply as four shipping lines abandoned rival Port of Seattle to make Tacoma their Puget Sound port of call.
The port has also recruited a major oil terminal to land that once was the site of the Kaiser aluminum smelter.
