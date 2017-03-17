New parents gain paid leave under new Port of Tacoma policy

The Port of Tacoma is the first public agency in Pierce County to offer paid parental leave to its employees.
The commission voted 3-0 Thursday night on a revised pay and benefit policy, which includes paid parental leave for new parents.
People working for the Port of Tacoma for at least 30 hours per week qualify for paid time off after the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child. Full-time workers can claim up to four weeks off per year.
Jean West, chief human resources officer, said she estimated two employees per year might take advantage of paid leave. Employees can take the leave only once per calendar year, the policy states.
Commission president Dick Marzano asked whether any other public agency in Pierce County provides paid leave. West said Pierce County government and the city of Tacoma do not.
Though commissioners had some debate about the issue, mainly around leave for foster parents, they left the resolution untouched.
The commission pursued the policy after the Northwest Seaport Alliance changed its policy to provide up to four weeks for paid parental leave. The ports of Tacoma and Seattle are members of the seaport alliance.
