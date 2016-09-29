Real Estate News

September 29, 2016 10:00 AM

Tacoma couple filmed for HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’

By Kate Martin

An episode of “House Hunters” on HGTV will feature a newlywed Tacoma couple seeking their first home.

They were shepherded by Realtor Denise Steigers of Coldwell Banker Evergreen Olympic Realty. The couple, Daniel and Marissa Vining, eventually landed on a house in South Tacoma.

The episode describes the two as in the market for their first home: “She wants an older house with character, while he’s lobbying for a more contemporary home that’s move-in ready.”

The episode airs at 10 p.m. Tuesday on HGTV.

