Tacoma couple filmed for HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’

An episode of “House Hunters” on HGTV will feature a newlywed Tacoma couple seeking their first home.
They were shepherded by Realtor Denise Steigers of Coldwell Banker Evergreen Olympic Realty. The couple, Daniel and Marissa Vining, eventually landed on a house in South Tacoma.
The episode describes the two as in the market for their first home: “She wants an older house with character, while he’s lobbying for a more contemporary home that’s move-in ready.”
The episode airs at 10 p.m. Tuesday on HGTV.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
