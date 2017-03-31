Apartment hunting? How Olympia, Tacoma rates compare

Going apartment hunting in Tacoma or Olympia this weekend? Here are the latest price samplings from apartment rental website Zumper.
Zumper’s national real estate report released Thursday showed Tacoma’s median studio rent at $845, up 14.5 percent over February. One-bedroom median rent is now $1,047, down 1.7 percent from last month and two-bedroom apartments are $1,250.
For Olympia, Zumper listed the median price for studios at $1,313, down 4.5 percent from last month but still higher than median two-bedroom rents, which it listed at $1,150. Median one-bedroom apartments were unchanged from last month at $1,550, which is the same median price as a three-bedroom apartment in Tacoma, according to Zumper’s data as of March 25.
Seattle, always the eye-popping example in area sampling, was the eighth-most expensive in the nation for median one-bedroom rents in the report, at $1,810. And yet, we all can rejoice we’re not renting in San Francisco (highest in the nation at $3,320 for a one-bedroom).
Nearly 40 metro areas in the report showed median one-bedroom apartments renting for at least $1,000.
And, as it was at the end of last year, Toledo, Ohio, remains the cheapest in Zumper’s survey, at No. 100 with its median one-bedroom rent at $460. Other metros at the bottom of the list for one-bedroom rents were Memphis ($580) Tulsa, Okla., ($570) Detroit ($540) Akron, Ohio ($530) and Wichita, Kan., ($520).
The Tacoma/Olympia figures are from the week ending March 25 and are updated weekly by Zumper.
