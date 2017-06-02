Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer

Buying a home with a VA loan proved to be an unnecessarily exasperating experience for veteran Nathan Kent Harber. He believes some realtors advise clients not to sell to customers using VA loans because of perceived hassles. The Harbers eventually bought a home in Tacoma's north end.
Drew Perinedperine@thenewstribune.com
