Salaries: City of Tacoma employees for 2016

1:34 Students tap dance, sing as new arts standards are adopted Pause

1:39 'Stinky' septic problem plagues Puyallup trailer park

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

1:10 Owners anguish over pets in Tacoma house fire

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

0:49 West: 'Million-to-1 chance' Public Records Act will be ruled unconstitutional

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:58 Mail a letter, have a cocktail