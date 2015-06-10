Databases

June 10, 2015 3:18 PM

Salaries: City of Tacoma employees for 2016

This database shows base salary and actual gross pay for City of Tacoma government employees for 2016. Data was provided by Tacoma, responding to a public records request from The News Tribune. It is scheduled to be updated annually.

NOTE: Data represents a snapshot in time and annual pay does not coincide with the calendar year, but the county's pay period.

SEARCH TIPS: Search by any part of a name. Use "department" pull down to limit search. Sort by clicking on header row. Email questions.

Online Database by Caspio
Click here to load this Caspio Online Database.

