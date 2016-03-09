Discover new information from The News Tribune.
Salaries: King County employees for 2016
This database shows pay for King County government employees for 2016.
Salaries: City of Lakewood employees for 2016
This database shows base salary and total compensation for City of Lakewood government employees for 2016.
Salaries: City of Tacoma employees for 2016
This database shows base salary and actual gross pay for City of Tacoma government employees for 2016.
Salaries: City of Federal Way for 2015
This database shows base salaries and pay rates for City of Federal Way employees in the year 2015.
Salaries: City of Gig Harbor employees for 2015
This database shows base and total pay for City of Gig Harbor government employees for 2015.
Salaries: City of Kent employees for 2015
This database shows base salaries and pay rates for City of Kent employees in the year 2015.
Salaries: City of Lacey employees for 2015
This database shows base and total pay for City of Lacey government employees for 2015.
Salaries: Metro Parks Tacoma employees for 2015
This database shows total pay, including overtime, for Metro Parks Tacoma employees for 2015.
Salaries: Pierce County employees for 2015
This database shows base salary and actual gross pay for Pierce County government employees for 2015.
Salaries: Pierce County Library System employees for 2015
This database shows base pay rate and gross for Pierce County Library System employees for 2015.
Salaries: Pierce Transit employees for 2015
This database shows total pay, including overtime, for Pierce Transit District employees for 2015.
Salaries: Port of Seattle employees for 2015
This database shows base salary for Port of Seattle employees for 2015.
Salaries: Port of Tacoma employees for 2015
This database shows base salary/wage and actual 2015 gross pay for Port of Tacoma employees.
Salaries: City of Puyallup employees for 2015
This database shows total pay, including overtime, for City of Puyallup government employees for 2015.
Salaries: City of Seattle employees for 2015
This database shows base pay rate and total pay, for City of Seattle employees for 2015.
Salaries: Sound Transit employees for 2015
This database shows base salary for Sound Transit employees for 2015.
Salaries: Thurston County employees for 2015
This database shows base and total pay for Thurston County, Wash., government employees for 2015.
Salaries: City of University Place for 2015
This database shows base salaries and pay rates for City of University Place employees in the year 2015.
Salaries: School Employee Salaries for 2014-15
This database reflects Washington state public school employees' positions, districts, education, certificated experience, pay and benefits for the 2014-2015 school year, the most recent available.
Salaries: Washington state employees for 2014-15
This database shows total calendar year earnings from 2014 and 2015 for employees working in state agencies, community colleges and universities.
Follow the Money: Campaign contributions and spending
Search through the Public Disclosure Commission's database for campaign finance information.
Pierce County judicial ratings
The Tacoma-Pierce County Bar Association's results of its 2012 evaluation of the county's Superior Court bench.
Find your voting district
Discover your voting districts and current representatives.
Tacoma crime map
This map tracks police incidents reported by the Tacoma Police Department.
Pierce County homicide map
The map shows homicides in Pierce County dating back to 2007.
Property assessments & ownership
Search for Pierce County property ownership and tax assessment values.
Birth notices
Find recent or search through Tacoma and Pierce County birth announcements.
Death notices
Find recent or search through Tacoma and Pierce County death certificates.
Obituaries
View today's obituaries.
Obituaries archives
Search through our obituaries acrhives, dating back to 1995.
Restaurant inspections
Read food service inspection reports from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
Pierce County top employers
Look at a ranked list of all companies and firms with 100 employees or more in Pierce County.
New businesses in Pierce County
Search through and see recent announcements of new businesses in Pierce County.
Pierce County business hires
See business hires, promotions and awards in Pierce County.
School report cards
Look up school-by-school state testing results.
Pierce County daycare providers
Find daycare providers in Pierce County.
School dropout rates
Find dropout rate statistics for by county, distrct and school by year.
Traffic cameras/conditions
See current conditions on the roads with WSDOT traffic maps, cameras and conditions.
Ferry schedules
Read current ferry schedules and discover the best times to catch a ferry.
Sea-Tac flight information
Look up arrivals and departures with Sea-Tac Airport's real-time flights tool.
Summer camp finder
Looking for the perfect camp for your kids? Search the summer camps database to find the right camp for your kids.
Hiking guide
Browse and search Washington state hiking trails that have been reviewed by The Mountaineers Tacoma Branch Hiking/Backpacking Committee.
Puget Sound tides
Get high and low tide information for the Puget Sound region.
Find a park
Your guide to Parks and Recreation in and around Pierce County.
High school scores & schedules
Get the latest preps scores, schedules and stats.
Western 100
The News Tribune's annual top 100 high school football recruits from the West.
Signing Day 2016
Take a look at who committed to Pac-12 and other Washington schools to play football.
War casualties
Service members who were from Washington or who were assigned from military installations around the state who died in Iraq, Afghanistan or elsewhere in U.S. military operations since Sept. 11, 2001.
