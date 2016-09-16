Doctor inappropriately viewed patient records at Tacoma and Lakewood hospitals

CHI Franciscan Health has disciplined a physician who inappropriately accessed 2,800 medical records at hospitals in Tacoma and Lakewood, the health care system announced Friday.
Franciscan officials were notifying the patients whose records were accessed. The physician, whose name was not released, viewed the records from July 2015 to July 2016 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma and St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood.
Franciscan spokesman Scott Thompson declined to say Friday whether the physician had been fired, the reason he or she was interested in the records or whether the case had been referred to police or the state’s medical commission.
“I’m not able to give you more than is in the news release,” Thompson said.
The release stated that the information accessed included clinical data only.
“The physician did not access any patient insurance or financial information nor any personal information of patients,” the release stated
Patients with questions can contact a Franciscan call center. The number is 877-309-0186. The call center is open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
