Local

September 19, 2016 9:50 AM

Marriage licenses for week ending Sept. 16, 2016

The News Tribune

ADLER/VIRAMONTES-GIRON Rachel Ann with Mark Anthony, both of Fircrest

ALLISON/HAYS Bernell Jay Jr. with Juanita Ann, both of Spanaway

ANDERSON/STROHL Angela Tia with Hunter Thomas, both of Kent

ANDERSON/AFTAB Rebecca Christine with Ishtiaq, both of Tacoma

ARAGON/ARAGON Michael David with Toni Lynn, both of Tacoma

BALDWIN/CHRISTINE Eden Lynnette with Christine, both of Tacoma

BALMORES/KALILIMOKU Allison Quema with Kyle Ckhp I., both of Lakewood

BATSON/HALLINAN Harold Oren III with Julia Grace, both of Graham

BAXTER/HOLMGREN Lloyd Clifton with Sarah Jo, both of Tacoma

BONEY/MABERRY Maurice Engell II with Lena Marie, both of Lakewood

BONNER/FULLER Darakivyus Moneck with Vernon Leron Jr., both of Augusta, Ga.

BOURGAULT/LAWRENCE Kathrine Marie with Micah Thomas, both of Puyallup

BOYER/SEARS Brad Carroll, Milton, with Karen Cecelia, Kent

BRACALE/BLANG Tiffany Ann, Puyallup, with Justin Christopher, Olympia

BROKENSHIRE/BREWER Drew Adam with Sarah Kristine, both of Tacoma

BROWN/HARTLOFF Randall Lee with Renee Marie, both of Puyallup

BROWN/NIEVES Stephen Demond with Sandra Ivette, both of Steilacoom

BUSSA/BRAXTON Marisa Shannon with Shelton Leon, both of University Place

CABUTOTAN/CHAPIAN Jellene Grace, Antelope, Calif., with Adam James, JBLM

CARR/MURRAY Sarah Jean with George Caro, both of Tacoma

CARTER/PAXTON Amber Jane with Travis Dean, both of Lakewood

CASTILLO/ALEMAN Menjivar Jose Antonio with Wendy Janeth, both of Tacoma

CATHEY/JENNINGS Evan Michael, Puyallup, with Daneeka Leann, Lakewood

CHUM/KLEMENTICH Sotheara with Amanda Marie, both of Tacoma

CLAY/PAHL Shona Coline with Mallory Nicole, both of Tacoma

COBUN/COBUN Adam Gary with Anne Bouzana Celeste, both of Tacoma

COOK/KRUSE Justin Ryan with Jill Marie, both of Tacoma

DAVIS/IRISH Damon Joseph, Puyallup, with Michal Jo, Sumner

DE HOYOS PEREZ/MILLAN RIVERA Pablo C. Jr. with Desiree, both of Lakewood

DEARING/KELLEY Jason Thomas with Jessica Lynn, both of Spanaway

DEAROLF/PARKER Leon Paul with Melanie Lynn, both of Longwood, Fla.

DEJESUS-JOHNSON/TORRES Amariah Uriel with Maganda Veronica, both of Tacoma

EDWARDS/SMITH Kelsey Jean with Timothy James, both of Gig Harbor

EPPS/PARISEAU Joshua Emmanuel, Tacoma, with Dillion William, Port Orchard

FAKER/LANGDON Jared Kristoffer with Sheila Rene, both of Tacoma

FARADAY/WARREN Brandon Scott with Yelena Renae, both of Tacoma

FIALA/SMITH Thomas James with Elma Tamayo, both of Puyallup

FIORETTI/WILLIAMS Gina Annette with Caleb Joshua, both of Tacoma

FOWLER/BROWN Solomon David with Ivory Crystal A., both of Lakewood

GANTER/FRENCH David James with Charolton Renee, both of JBLM

GARCIA/GUTIERREZ Rafael Sr. with Daisy Wendy, both of Steilacoom

GERENA-RAMOS/DIEGUEZ-ANTUNEZ Guillermo Rafael, Waukegan, Ill., with Erica, Federal Way

GILSON/CHEN-TURNER Jacqueline Anntoinette with Tyler Gabe, both of Puyallup

GLOVER/STEPHENS Douglas President with Valerie Lea, both of Tacoma

GOETZ/NESLUND Stephen Richard with Jordan Lee, both of Tacoma

GRAHAM/WRIGHT Maria Ann with Trever Andrew, both of Tacoma

GRAHAM/ROMAN Robert Devon with Mariana Veronique, both of Tacoma

GREEN/DENNIS Donald Eugene II with Nicole Gunhilde, both of Puyallup

GROSS/McINTOSH Katie Lynn with Nichole Yvonne, both of Sumner

GUERRERO/TRUJILLO Christina Marie with Florentino Terry Jr., both of Tacoma

GUICE/VALDIVIA Raven S. with Melissa D., both of Tacoma

HARVEY/BROWN Roderick Anthony with Tashee Tasha, both of Tacoma

HAUFLE/HOLL Joseph Earl, Tacoma, with Rachel Renae, Seattle

HERRERA HERNANDEZ/PAEZ-VALENCIA Doris Cecilia, Giron, South America, with Raul Oswaldo Sr., Tacoma

HILLS/HEIDEMAN Holly Ann with Jeremiah Scott, both of Bonney Lake

HOFF/MONAHAN Marcus Chadwick with Renee Marie, both of Orting

HOUSEN/PEREZ Davion S., JBLM, with Genesis E., Pembroke Pines, Fla.

HUFF/NEWMAN Veronica Anne with Joseph Kyle, both of Bonney Lake

HUGHES/DOBYNS Zachary David, Graham, with Tiffany Bouakamk, Bonney Lake

HUTAIN/WOOD Kelli Ann with Buell Clare IV, both of Puyallup

HUTCHCROFT/RICHTER Hannah Rose, Puyallup, with Devin Allan, Spanaway

HUTCHINSON/WOOD Deanne Elaine with Wyatt Alexander, both of Lake Tapps

IGELSRUD/GRIFFITH Randall Lang with Vanessa Marie, both of Tacoma

INCEOGLU/COOTER Kaan, Tacoma, with Kimberly Lynn, DuPont

JENSEN/GARCIA Brittany Charice with Richard Alexander II, both of Tacoma

JURKOVSKIS/GURKO Donald Eduard with Kathryn Dolores, both of Tacoma

KESLING/RASMUSSEN Peter Robert with Furman Venessa Marie, both of Gig Harbor

KIM/SEO Jin Hyung with Jin Sun, both of Auburn

KIMMENAU/BALSLEY Christopher Andrew, Tucson, Ariz., with Laura May, Enumclaw

KOMO/RAMIREZ Kyle with Julita, both of Seattle

KRAUS/CARNEY Annalise Megan with Shane Francis, both of Tacoma

KREISCHER/BIEKER Amy Lynn with Japeth Lee, both of Puyallup

KULIBABA/PRISYAZHNYUK Aleksandr F. Sr. with Elena, both of Tacoma

LEWIS/CARMACK Rashell Mae with Byron Loyd, both of Enumclaw

LIAM/BICKHAM Susan with Kenneth Ray, both of Auburn

LIZAMA/CRUZ John Steven with Erlinda Eustaquio, both of Puyallup

LOERA/MARTINEZ PARAMO Susana with Juan Eduardo, both of Tacoma

MACKIEWICZ/SNOOK Andrew John with Kaelinn Marie, both of Puyallup

MALONE/PARKER David Fountain with Kim Leah, both of Graham

MANZO/CORTES RIOS Adriana Guadalupe, Pomona, Calif., with Juan Carlos, Sun Valley, Calif.

MARTIN/YAWN Jordan Thomas with Erica Jade, both of Tacoma

MARTIN/FRICK Steve D. with Sami L., both of Buckley

MARTYNAVA/SHALIATUN Katsiaryna Vladimirovna with Mikita Igorevich, both of Tacoma

MARZANO/RUTLEDGE John Patrick with Jacob Douglas, both of Tacoma

McDONNELL/JULIAN Kati Nicole with Patrick Neil Jr., both of Tacoma

MEALY/VILAY Israel Aaron with Chanthida, both of Puyallup

MEDHIN/TAYLOR Nardos Berhane with Ashton Ricardo Jr., both of Lakewood

MENDOZA PINAL/SEVILLA QUINTOS Eliud Osvaldo with Pamela Itzel, both of Tacoma

MICHAELSEN/ROSA John Andrew, West Linn, Ore., with Cynthia Dee, University Place

MILLER/AVILES Alice Patricia with Edwin Lionel, both of Lakewood

MILLER/RADER Michael Loren with Bryn Michele, both of Tacoma

MONTHIE/AKITA Kelly Ball with Cameron Douglas, both of Lacey

MONTOYA/MORALES Andres Rodriguez with Juana Cecilia, both of Tacoma

MUNDEN/COX Dale Leslie with Victoria Evalyn, both of Haines, Alaska

NGUYEN/HERNANDEZ Thu with Ivan, both of Tacoma

NOKES/STONE John Douglas, Auburn, with Kayleigh Marie, Buckfastleigh, United Kingdom

PADILLA-GONZALEZ/GOCHA Johanna Monzerath with Julian Christopher, both of Tacoma

PAULIK/SNIDER Steve Joseph with Ronni Le, both of Puyallup

PEPIN/DONNELLY Charley Benjamin, Puyallup, with Alexis Nicole, Tacoma

PHAN/LE NGOC Bon Van with Thi, both of Tacoma

POTTERF/HASBARGEN Kelsi Adele with Kaylor David, both of Spanaway

PRINTZ/NOLAND David Alan with Karen Marie, both of Lakewood

PRUETT/WARD Robert Cecil with Roger Alan, both of Tacoma

QUANTRELL/HARVEY Mary Katherine with Scott Craig, both of Kent

QUEEN/DUNSTAN Neil Patrick with Analee Dawn, both of Puyallup

RAMSTEIN/LUCKEY Corey James with Bethany Danielle, both of Tacoma

REEVES/EDWARDS Jazimen Rejine with Austin Reshaun, both of JBLM

REIMAN/DAULBAUGH Anna Christine with Jordan William, both of Puyallup

RIVERS/COLLIER Melissa Maylene with Jonathan Edward, both of Tacoma

RODRIGUEZ/LOPEZ Jimenez Fabricio with Reyna Ortega, both of Tacoma

ROTHWELL/ELLIS Sean Michael with Cassidy Claire, both of Tacoma

ROZOV/SIVOVA Aleksey, Salem, Ore., with Inna, Tacoma

RUTT/LAUGHMAN Brittany Nicole with Logan Daniel, both of Steilacoom

SANCHEZ/BAUTISTA Garcia Adelaido with Hernandez Maria Isabel, both of Tacoma

SANDOVAL/SPEED Andrew II with Alisha Marie, both of Tacoma

SCHALKOFSKE/FRASHER Sheila Marie, Lincoln, Mich., with Eric Scott, JBLM

SCHIFTER/SAMBERG Lauren Marlen with Donald Norman, both of Puyallup

SCHROEDER/NEEL Natassia Anne with David Allen, both of Tacoma

SCOTT/RUIZ LOPEZ Oliver Isaac with Maria Magdalena, both of University Place

SEELYE/BUESGENS Adam Michael with Mikaela Dawn Larue, both of Sumner

SHEATS/HARDY Nicholas Joseph with Marlina Sue, both of Gig Harbor

SMITH/JACKSON Clay Aaron, JBLM, with Josiah Paraclete, Dothan, Ala.

SMITH/TURCHANINOVA Mark Allen with Anzhelika, both of Graham

STEELE/URNER Heidi Anne with Douglas Lippincott, both of Gig Harbor

SVIGALS/KRIESS Sarah Lynne with Jason Robert, both of Fircrest

SWET/POLING Maxwell Jordan, Enumclaw, with Rachel Ann, Bonney Lake

TAING/NGUYEN Peter Sodavie with Ha Thi, both of Tacoma

TAYLOR/HELGELAND Justin Scott with Bryn Elisabeth, both of Tacoma

THACH/NGO Bach-Thom Thi with Nam Quoc, both of Tacoma

THOMAS/FRANKLIN-BARKER Ashley Nicole Renee, Lakewood, with Devaughn Marquez, Tacoma

TOLBERT/ANDREWS Shannon Kathleen with Bryan William, both of Tacoma

TRINIDAD/ANDERSON Bailee Manuel with Ashlee Lynn, both of Bonney Lake

TUPAI/COFFIN Christina with Siitupe T., both of Tacoma

WAGNER/KRAWCZYK Amy Marie with Jeffrey Michael, both of Spanaway

WHITMAN/FOSTER Marissa Lynne with Cramer Justin, both of Fircrest

WILCOX/HUBBARD Kathryn Welsh with William Bradford Jr., both of Gig Harbor

WILLIAMS/HEDRICK David James Sr. with Jessica Ann, both of Tacoma

WILLIAMS/MORGAN Jacob D. with Amanda T., both of Lakewood

WILLIAMS/DIAZ Kathryn Shaneal with Montana Jesus, both of Tacoma

WINSLOW/HURLEY Ashley Rachell with Heather Marie, both of Puyallup

ZAPATA/POQUI LOPEZ Dora E. with Luis Alberto, both of Tacoma

ZAVALA/ZAVALA Ommar Noe with Isaura, both of JBLM

