Tacoma woman killed crossing street during 50th high school reunion

A woman who died Friday after being struck by a car while walking to her 50th high school reunion has been identified as Cheryl Perkins.
Perkins, 68, attended a pre-party with several former Wilson High classmates at a tavern in the 6400 block of Sixth Avenue.
While crossing the street about 8:30 p.m., a car traveling westbound on Sixth Avenue struck Perkins.
There is no crosswalk in that area.
“She thought it was clear and started walking across the roadway,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
Perkins was taken to a hospital, where she died early Saturday.
The driver was not cited or arrested. Police said she didn’t see Perkins until it was too late.
