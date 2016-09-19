Mechanical issues sideline Pierce County ferry to Anderson, Ketron island

The Steilacoom II was sidelined Monday afternoon after transmission issues forced Pierce County ferry officials to pull the boat from its route between Steilacoom and Anderson and Ketron islands.
The Christine Anderson replaced the boat.
The transition delayed the scheduled 2:50 p.m. departure from Anderson Island and ferry officials warned of late sailings the rest of the afternoon and evening as a result. But the ferry was able to resume the schedule by the 3:20 p.m. run from Steilacoom to Anderson Island.
This isn’t the first time mechanical problems have caused delays for ferry riders this year.
The Steilacoom II was pulled for steering issues Feb. 29. The Christine Anderson also was out of service for planned repairs. That left the route between Steilacoom and the islands without a ferry for much of the day.
Three days later, mechanical issues sidelined the Christine Anderson for a few hours in the morning, leaving islanders and commuters on edge.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
Comments