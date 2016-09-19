Burn ban lifted on state lands west of the Cascades

Just in time for blue-tarp camping, the state Department of Natural Resources has lifted the ban on outdoor burning on lands it protects west of the Cascades.
The burn ban east of the Cascades has been eased to allow campfires only in campfire pits in designated campgrounds, according to a news release.
There are exceptions. Due to continued high-fire danger, campfires may not be allowed in some locations in northeast Washington.
County burn bans also may still be in effect in various locations throughout Washington, and residents should check with local fire districts for information. If campers and visitors are unsure about whether a campground is on DNR-protected land, they should check with local park authorities.
Those who negligently allow fire to spread or who knowingly place forestlands in danger of destruction or damage are subject to possible civil liabilities and criminal penalties under state law.
The burn ban east of the Cascades will run through Sept. 30. The burn ban change does not include federally owned lands.
For information on burn restrictions, call 1-800-323-BURN or visit DNR’s webpage showing fire danger and burning restrictions by county: fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/. For a description of activities prohibited by the burn ban, go to dnr.wa.gov/burn-bans.
