Pierce County Sounder train delayed after train hits vehicle in Seattle

Commuters headed south from Seattle were delayed Tuesday afternoon after a Sounder train hit a vehicle about 4:15 p.m., injuring a man in the vehicle, Seattle police said.
The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said. Seattle Fire reported that medics took the man, whose age is unknown, in stable condition with leg injuries to Harborview Medical Center.
Sounder trains heading south from Seattle were delayed.
The crash occurred where the trains cross South Holgate Street, the Seattle Department of Transportation said.
The 4:12 p.m. Sounder to Pierce County was stopped, and it was unclear whether other trains could go around the wreckage.
Normally, later trains do not detour off the passenger tracks to the BNSF Railway freight tracks, said transit spokeswoman Kimberly Reason.
