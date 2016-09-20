Local

September 20, 2016 7:54 PM

4 survive car’s 150-foot drop over embankment near Orting

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

Four people suffered only minor injuries when the vehicle they were in went over a 150-foot embankment east of Orting on Tuesday night, according to Orting Valley Fire & Rescue.

First responders were called about 6:55 p.m. to the 18300 block of Patterson Road East, Orting Valley Chief Zane Gibson said, after the vehicle’s driver lost control in a corner and the vehicle went over the embankment.

Orting Valley, East Valley Fire & Rescue and Graham Fire & Rescue all responded to the call.

The people were taken to an area hospital, Gibson said.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

A look at the dichroic glass on Amazon's headquarters

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos