4 survive car’s 150-foot drop over embankment near Orting

Four people suffered only minor injuries when the vehicle they were in went over a 150-foot embankment east of Orting on Tuesday night, according to Orting Valley Fire & Rescue.
First responders were called about 6:55 p.m. to the 18300 block of Patterson Road East, Orting Valley Chief Zane Gibson said, after the vehicle’s driver lost control in a corner and the vehicle went over the embankment.
Orting Valley, East Valley Fire & Rescue and Graham Fire & Rescue all responded to the call.
The people were taken to an area hospital, Gibson said.
