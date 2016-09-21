Detectives trying to identify human remains found on Mount Si

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying remains of a man found on Mount Si, a popular hiking trail in North Bend.
The remains may be from the mid-1990s and were found by two hikers June 16, 2015, near the haystack at the top of the mountain.
The King County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released a digital composite of what the man might have looked like.
He was white, 30 to 60 years old and 5-feet-7 to 6-feet tall.
A cause of death has not been determined.
Found near the remains were a pair of tortoise shell glasses, a Swiss Army watch and an Ortovox shovel. The man may have been wearing white Nike high-top tennis shoes in size 12 and a green Jansport backpack when he died.
He had a black leather wallet with him but no identification.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311 or email mcutips@kingcounty.gov.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
