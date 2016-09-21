Woman struck, killed while getting her mail on Waller Road

2:05 Making the story exploration video game Tacoma Pause

1:10 Couple ties knot atop roller coaster at Washington State Fair

2:16 Ivan, Tacoma's beloved gorilla, was a Seahawks fan

3:11 Pride and Patriotism at I Am an American day ceremony

0:27 Father of man killed during robbery at Tacoma motel talks about sentences for son's killers

1:30 Gamerati's Wednesday board game meet up

0:43 Homeless man found dead in Parkland; suspect arrested

2:05 When it comes to mutton busting, little girls are hard to beat

4:07 After cancelling Seattle Seahawks rally, DuPont Mayor Mike Courts apologizes to residents

1:39 Cribbage experts can help you beat grandpa