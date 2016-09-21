Woman struck, killed while getting her mail on Waller Road

An 88-year-old woman died Tuesday after being struck by a motorcycle while retrieving her mail.
The woman has not yet been identified.
The accident happened just before 3 p.m. in the 15600 block of Waller Road East as the woman crossed the road to check her mailbox.
Her mailbox key was found on the ground nearby.
Witnesses said the woman walked out of a gated yard and ran into the middle of the road.
A 69-year-old motorcyclist traveling south on Waller Road East did not have time avoid her and struck the woman, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The motorcyclist was able to keep his bike upright and was not injured.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
