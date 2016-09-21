Eviction of homeless from levee along Puyallup River

Richard Young talks about his son, 41-year-old Kevin Young, who was fatally shot during a robbery at Tacoma's King Oscar Motel in 2014. He also talks about the sentences for two of the four people sentenced for his son's death.
Tommy Giodone, owner of Wool Riders Only, says girls 4-7 win mutton-busting competitions 75 percent of the time. For a fun look at everyone's favorite wooly sport, check out this video shot at the Washington State Fair.
A regional collision response team works the scene of an accident in Lakewood Monday where a pedestrian in his 80s was struck and killed by a woman in her 60s driving a car in the 3100 block of 92nd Street South, near Lorraine Avenue South.
On September 2, 2016, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) graduated nine dogs from the 20th Explosive Detection Canine Handler Course. One-by-one, Chief John Batiste called up the newly-minted officers and presented them with their official Washington State Patrol K9 badge.