Eviction of homeless from levee along Puyallup River

The City of Tacoma removed encampments of a couple of dozen homeless people along the Puyallup River levee near Portland Avenue.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Local

Man struck, killed by car in Lakewood

A regional collision response team works the scene of an accident in Lakewood Monday where a pedestrian in his 80s was struck and killed by a woman in her 60s driving a car in the 3100 block of 92nd Street South, near Lorraine Avenue South.

