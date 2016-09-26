Teen who drowned in Five Mile Lake identified

King County medical examiners have identified the teen who drowned Saturday in Five Mile Lake.
Donovan Lafoga, 17, of Federal Way died of an accidental drowning, medical examiners determined.
Lafoga was swimming with friends about 3 p.m. when he disappeared, South King Fire & Rescue Capt. Jeff Bellinghausen said Saturday. His body was found via sonar about 5:45 p.m.
Five Mile Lake is east of Federal Way and west of Algona. A county park is at the site but no lifeguards are on duty.
At least three other people have drowned in the lake since 2001.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
