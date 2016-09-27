Pedestrian killed in Spanaway has been identified

A 45-year-old man fatally struck by a car in Spanaway over the weekend has been identified as Jesse Wherley.
Troopers said Wherley, of Tacoma, was walking east in the crosswalk when he was struck by a car traveling north on state Route 7 near 180th Street South.
The accident occurred about 1:15 p.m.
Wherley was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver, a 30-year-old Puyallup woman, was not injured. Neither were her two daughters, ages 3 and 6, who were also inside the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.
The driver was not cited or arrested.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
