University Place citizen academy to cover challenges facing police

The University Place Police Department is hosting a series of classes for people to learn more about public safety issues facing the suburban city of 35,000 and law enforcement’s role in the community.
The seven-week citizen police academy will begin Monday (Oct. 3) and will offer insights into some of the challenges — and opportunities — officers face.
Police Chief Mike Blair will kick off the academy with an introduction to policing in the city and a preview of what’s to come.
The class schedule is:
▪ Monday, 1 p.m.: Introduction to policing and course overview by Blair.
▪ Oct. 10: Protecting your property, University Place public safety administrator Jennifer Hales.
▪ Oct. 17: Patrol procedures and use of force, Sgt. Glen Carpenter.
▪ Oct. 24: Nine flashpoints in American policing, Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor.
▪ Oct. 31: Legalized marijuana and its impact on public safety.
▪ Nov. 7: South Sound 911 communications and canine demonstration.
▪ Nov. 14: Personal gun ownership in the United States.
The class is open to UP residents and business owners, UP property managers and rental property owners, students, retired professionals and UP staff members, elected officials and city commissioners.
All classes are at UP Police headquarters, 3609 Market Place W. Registration continues through noon Monday. Call Jennifer Hales at 253-798-3141 to enroll.
