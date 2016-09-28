Five years after ice rink job, rest of Sprinker Center gets new roof, too

Sprinker Recreation Center is getting a new roof to replace a 40-year-old covering that has begun to deteriorate.
The new roof will cover Sprinker’s racquetball courts and classrooms. It is the last section of the building’s original roof being replaced, said Kyle Wintermute, Sprinker’s manager.
Pierce County, which owns the recreation center, rebuilt the failing roof over the center’s ice rink in 2011.
Wayne’s Roofing of Sumner won the contract to replace the remaining roof earlier this year. Its bid was $622,500 plus sales taxes.
The center at 14824 C St. S. in Spanaway will remain open during the reroofing job, said Wintermute. That job is expected to be complete by Nov. 1.
