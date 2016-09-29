Cause of death still unknown for woman found in Lacey’s Hicks Lake

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy Wednesday of a 24-year-old woman found dead in Hicks Lake in Lacey.
Coroner Gary Warnock said the woman’s cause of death is pending toxicology and microscopic results. She was found at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday by a man preparing to launch his boat at the public boat launch at 2800 Hicks Lake Road SE.
The woman’s identity has been confirmed, but Warnock said it won’t be released until her family is notified of her death. The notification process is complicated by the woman’s family living outside the country, he said.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments