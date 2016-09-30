Orphaned moose from Idaho makes new home at Northwest Trek

A sixth moose has joined the Northwest Trek Wildlife Park family after being orphaned and rescued in Idaho.
Aspen is estimated to be 4 ½ months old and arrived at the Eatonville park last month at 192 pounds. She now weighs 256 pounds.
This week, keepers introduced Aspen to the other young moose that live in the 435-acre Free-Roaming Area.
Aspen and Spruce, who is about the same age, sniffed each other before lying in the grass about 20 feet apart. Willow, 14-months-old, was kept in a pen for the introduction.
“They all are pretty relaxed,” zoological curator Marc Heinzman said. “Things are going well.”
Aspen was found wandering alone on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello several weeks ago. Fish and Game officials searched for her mother but could not find her, so they took the calf to Zoo Idaho.
Arrangements were then made for Aspen to join the Northwest Trek herd.
In addition to the three youngsters, the park also has Connie and Ellis, who parented Willow and Spruce and were also orphaned in Idaho; and Nancy, who arrived in 2012 after being orphaned in Alaska.
