Some recent favorite photos by our photographers

Tyke, a friendly young horse in the Summit-Waller neighborhood, sniffs a visiting photographer, September 12, 2016. Gash and Lily approach more cautiously.
Peter Haley
Handler George Dobson sweeps wood chips off the giant feet of Big Washington, the official fair mascot, because even a sasquatch needs to look well-groomed before greeting the public. The six-foot-three creature poses for photos and give furry hugs daily outside his shack at the Planting Patch in SillyVille. Photo taken in Puyallup on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Drew Perine
Emmett Linton Sr., a volunteer assistant coach of the Tacoma Boxing Club shows aspiring boxer Aaron Diaz, 8, how to wrap and protect his hands Monday 08/22/16 during a evening workout at of the Al Davies Branch - Boys & Girls Club on Tacoma's Hilltop. Linton's son Emmett Linton Junior trained at the hilltop boxing club and won a WBC Junior Middle weight title.
Dean J. Koepfler
Chang Ho Lee, a former national team coach for South Korea, inspects the form of his young speed skaters during practice at the Puget Sound Hockey Center on Tacoma's Tideflats on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. The speed skating club, where Olympic medal winners Apolo Ohno and J.R. Celski began their ice careers, is one of several groups scrambling to find ice time.
Drew Perine
A camera-wielding crowd packs downtown Puyallup for the annual cattle drive up Meridian Avenue to kick off the rodeo at the Washington State Fair on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.
Drew Perine
Baketball play during the grand opening of the new pool at People's Community Center in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood, September 24, 2016.
Peter Haley
A shaft of sawdust filled light bathes coffin maker Marcus Daly in his Vashon Island shop Friday 08/05/16 as he sanded coffins. The former boat builder found his calling, and a business, Marian Caskets, after watching the funeral of Pope John Paul ii in 2005. Daly and wife Kelly were moved by the simplicity and the dignity of the pope's coffin and decided to work together making simple pine and oak coffins on their forested farmstead of nearly six acres while also raising seven children.
Dean J. Koepfler
Sumner running back Connor Wedington accepts congratulations after scoring his second TD of the first half as teammate Tyler Ruch looks on. Photo taken on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Drew Perine
Sumner coach Keith Ross questions a call. Photo taken on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Drew Perine
Those riding the Wave Swinger at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup get wind and sun in their faces, September 25, 2016. The last day of this year's fair was sunny and warm and the place was packed. More photos at online at thenewstribune.com.
Peter Haley
Hanging on for dear life, seven-year-old Josie Davis of Puyallup managed to stay on a ewe longer than most competitors during a mutton-busting competition at the Washington State Fair. Riders in the daily event must be 4-7 years old and weigh less than 60 to participate. Photo taken in Puyallup on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016.
Drew Perine
Bridesmaids and "groomsmaids" cool their high heels waiting while the wedding couple were posing for more photos on the Murray Morgan Bridge in Tacoma on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016.
Drew Perine
Pedro Serrano, 62, right, a disabled Marine Corp. veteran has been on a waiting list to get a Section 8 housing voucher since 2010 and said he periodically drops by the Tacoma Housing Authority office to see what his status is and make sure they know he's still seeking housing assistance. For Serrano's mother Adelaida, 85, at left, his presence in her house is both a blessing and a burden. Serrano's who says his only income is from Social Security has been living with his mother for the last six years.
Dean J. Koepfler
Before an enthusiastic group of family and friends, Trevor, 24, and Emma Hamilton, 23, kiss for a photo, and then another, after getting married on the Murray Morgan Bridge in Tacoma on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016. The bridge was closed to allow for the setup and ceremony. "Unbelievable," said Trevor of the event. "The happiest I've ever been."
Drew Perine
Cade Otton hauls in a game winning TD on a hail mary at the end of the game in a 15-13 win Friday 09/16/16 during a game between the Bellevue H.S. Wolverines and Tumwater H.S. .
Dean J. Koepfler
Piper watches Hannah Graham recieve a ribbon for fourth in dog showmanship at a 4H competition at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, September 25, 2016.
Peter Haley
Thom Mayes is the new CEO of Northwest Sinfonietta. He stands in the Rialto Theater, a regular venue for the musical group. September 8, 2016
Peter Haley
Eight-year-old Julise Bird milks Betsy the fiberglass cow in AgVentureland at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, September 25, 2016. The last day of this year's fair was sunny and warm and the place was packed.
Peter Haley
Willow Lopez-Silvers warms up in practice on the Curtis High School girls swim team, September 21, 2016.
Peter Haley
Alex Kenesson (left), Kirk Rappe, Johnny Mack, Chris Jennerjohn and Rich Garner learn how to play the board game "Dead of Winter" during one of the Wednesday game nights he organizes at Sammy's Pizza in North Tacoma, September 7, 2016.
Peter Haley
A crowd in The Grand Cinema watches the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, September 26, 2016.
Peter Haley
Looking south toward Mount St. Helens from near Mt. Rainier as seen at sunset from an airplane, September 29, 2016.
Peter Haley
