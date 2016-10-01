Scarecrows, cowboys and a witch who sells pickles

Sights and sounds from the annual Scarecrow Festival at Sehmel Homestead Park in Gig Harbor.
Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Local

'Spider-Craig' and friends rappel down Hotel Murano

News Tribune reporter Craig Hill and fellow media members were invited to rappel down 245-foot-tall Hotel Murano in downtown Tacoma on Thursday to experience the thrill that 76 people will share Friday in a fundraiser for Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.

Local

Ice rink closure saddens occupants

On Oct. 2, Tacoma's only ice rink will close. Owners of the building located on Stewart Street in the Tideflats have sold to a local businessman, leaving the Puget Sound Hockey Center, which for years has nourished hockey players and Olympic speed skaters, without a home.

Education

Puyallup High School 2016 Lip Dub

It took nearly 2,000 people to pull off Puyallup High School's 2016 Lip Dub. Essentially all of the 1,846 students and 128 staff members at the school were in the annual lip sync video, filmed and released Sept. 15, which follows a series of "singers" through the school’s halls, grounds and swimming pool.

