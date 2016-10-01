Scarecrows, cowboys and a witch who sells pickles

Diane Jackson gives a tour of YMCA Camp Seymour's Largest Living Machine, a water treatment facility located at the camp. The Largest Living Machine will be available for tours during the Key Peninsula Farm Tour.
News Tribune reporter Craig Hill and fellow media members were invited to rappel down 245-foot-tall Hotel Murano in downtown Tacoma on Thursday to experience the thrill that 76 people will share Friday in a fundraiser for Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.
On Oct. 2, Tacoma's only ice rink will close. Owners of the building located on Stewart Street in the Tideflats have sold to a local businessman, leaving the Puget Sound Hockey Center, which for years has nourished hockey players and Olympic speed skaters, without a home.
It took nearly 2,000 people to pull off Puyallup High School's 2016 Lip Dub. Essentially all of the 1,846 students and 128 staff members at the school were in the annual lip sync video, filmed and released Sept. 15, which follows a series of "singers" through the school’s halls, grounds and swimming pool.
A 9-year-old boy was struck by a car while walking to school in a crosswalk on First Avenue near the King County Library Thursday morning. He had serious injuries and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.