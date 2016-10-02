Fire at Tyee Marina in Tacoma

100 Lincoln High School students will be traveling to China next week at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. It would be an eye-opening experience for many who have never travelled abroad or been to the country, especially for 17-year-old junior Antonio Madrigal. He lost sight in his right eye to a tumor and he is afflicted with a virus in his left which almost took his vision. "I still have a little bit left," he said. "Being able to see China is pretty amazing while I still have my vision because I don't know if it's going to get worse and I won't be able to see."
Diane Jackson gives a tour of YMCA Camp Seymour's Largest Living Machine, a water treatment facility located at the camp. The Largest Living Machine will be available for tours during the Key Peninsula Farm Tour.
News Tribune reporter Craig Hill and fellow media members were invited to rappel down 245-foot-tall Hotel Murano in downtown Tacoma on Thursday to experience the thrill that 76 people will share Friday in a fundraiser for Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.
Chris Olin, vice chairman of the Nisqually Tribe, listens on a bluff near the Nisqually River as the first test of the HIMARS Reduced Range Practice Rocket system occurred at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday. Tribal officials say the blast's noise reached 120 decibels at the fish hatchery.
On Oct. 2, Tacoma's only ice rink will close. Owners of the building located on Stewart Street in the Tideflats have sold to a local businessman, leaving the Puget Sound Hockey Center, which for years has nourished hockey players and Olympic speed skaters, without a home.
It took nearly 2,000 people to pull off Puyallup High School's 2016 Lip Dub. Essentially all of the 1,846 students and 128 staff members at the school were in the annual lip sync video, filmed and released Sept. 15, which follows a series of "singers" through the school’s halls, grounds and swimming pool.