Blessing the Animals at St Andrews Church

Pastor Martin Yabroff blesses dogs, cats and rabbits in the annual Blessing of the Animals at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Tacoma, October 2, 2016.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Local

Under sail aboard a 133-foot gaff-rigged schooner

"It has a way of getting in your blood," says tall ship captain Gordon Sims of piloting the Adventuress. A National Historic Landmark, the vessel traveled from Gig Harbor to Foss Waterway Seaport Friday for a weekend visit to educate and inspire.

Education

Tacoma student wants to see China before vision loss

100 Lincoln High School students will be traveling to China next week at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. It would be an eye-opening experience for many who have never travelled abroad or been to the country, especially for 17-year-old junior Antonio Madrigal. He lost sight in his right eye to a tumor and he is afflicted with a virus in his left which almost took his vision. "I still have a little bit left," he said. "Being able to see China is pretty amazing while I still have my vision because I don't know if it's going to get worse and I won't be able to see."

Local

'Spider-Craig' and friends rappel down Hotel Murano

News Tribune reporter Craig Hill and fellow media members were invited to rappel down 245-foot-tall Hotel Murano in downtown Tacoma on Thursday to experience the thrill that 76 people will share Friday in a fundraiser for Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.

Local

Ice rink closure saddens occupants

On Oct. 2, Tacoma's only ice rink will close. Owners of the building located on Stewart Street in the Tideflats have sold to a local businessman, leaving the Puget Sound Hockey Center, which for years has nourished hockey players and Olympic speed skaters, without a home.

Editor's Choice Videos