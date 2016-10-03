Marriage licenses for week ending Sept. 30, 2016

ACOSTA FUENTES/SOK Jose Marcial with Marie Srean, both of Lakewood
ADAMS/THOMPSON Jeremiah Christian with Makayla Lynece, both of JBLM
ARAGON/PELLETT William Perry Jr. with Kathi Ann, both of Tacoma
BALANCIO/CANAL Abigail Vp Oneha with Russell Ramon Kalani, both of Spanaway
BARRETT/MANUEL Sharletha Rochelle L., University Place, with Delarrance Antone, Spanaway
BERNHARDT/BLAKELY Bryan Lawrence with Tracy Ann, both of Puyallup
BOTTORFF/WHISLER Taylor Curtis with Zoelle Alexandra, both of University Place
BOYD/ALUPAY Alyssa Nicole, Tacoma, with Adrian Alvarez, Auburn
BRIONES/HARGRAVE Brandon Thomas with Kelly Enola, both of Lakewood
BROOKS-SOTHARD/JONES Sierra Mae-Lee with Alonzo Darius, both of Tacoma
BRUNDAGE/POTASH Tiffany with Jessica, both of Puyallup
BURTON/PAUL Jessica Marie with Robert Michael, both of Federal Way
BUSHNELL/SANCHEZ FERNANDEZ Vyctoria Joy with Edgar Ramses, both of Lakewood
CHONG/LIM Hajoon with Yelee, both of University Place
CRAWFORD/LATA Danial Leon with Roseline, both of Tacoma
CUDDEFORD/NICOSIA Cristian Jared with Kirstin McKenzie, both of JBLM
DEJARNETT/FUNKHOUSER Katherine Lynn with William Owen, both of Tacoma
DEMCHENKOV/IVANCHUK Denis M., Tacoma, with Lyudmila V. Jr., Kent
DIGIOVANNI/TURCAN Justice, Federal Way, with Ebru, Auburn
DOMMERMUTH/MUNNELL Christopher Brady, Rockville, Md., with Shelley Andrea, Tacoma
DULDULAO/AQUINO Glenda Agudong with Rhomel Gelacio, both of Tacoma
DYAKANOFF/McGRAIL Nicholas Ryan, Lapel, Ind., with Heather Mary, Cicero, Ind.
DZUBAY/JOHNSTON Taren Michelle, University Place, with Timothy Alan, DuPont
EDWARDS/JONES Lacaste Lee Sr. with Mersedez Danika, both of Tacoma
ELLIS/TRIAL Hailey Nicole with Tanner David, both of Auburn
ESKRIDGE/FULLER Stacy Lee with Brian Edward, both of Puyallup
FAHIE/ATKINS Kate L. with Joshua J., both of Tacoma
FIGUEROA/WARREN Brenda Lee with Paul Jr., both of Lakewood
FUNK/PEREZ Nicole Amber, Auburn, with Richard Brian Jr., Graham
GARR/LEAHY Scott Andrew with Patricia Fuentes, both of Buckley
GILLESPIE/FOX Karissa Cherie, Auburn, with Tucker Ryan, Wilkeson
GOULD/GRABENSTETTER Talia with Richard Harold III, both of Steilacoom
GREEN/WHITE Lametra Nicole with Don Jermaine, both of Tacoma
GRIGSBY/ELLIS Brittany Robin Michelle with Jevon Algernon, both of University Place
GUPTILL/TADIC Lucas James with Ana, both of Tacoma
HADDAD/SNOW Sophia Marlena with Michael Alexander, both of JBLM
HARRISON/DIMENT Lisa Ann with Lisa Rae, both of University Place
HECOX/GARCIA TRUJILLO Joseph Brian with Luz Maria, both of Auburn
HILARIO/ALVAREZ Eulalio with Rosalba, both of Puyallup
HOEFNER/ZEITNER Seldon Wayne with Amanda Lynn, both of DuPont
HOYLE/MAKUNGU Michael Patrick with Frilancy, both of Tacoma
HUEBNER/KRULL Angela Christine with Travis William, both of Graham
IOSSO/LEE Colin with Vicky, both of Tacoma
KALER/JIE Andrea Elizabeth with Xu, both of Federal Way
KARASHCHUK/TUROVETS Vitaliy Pavlovich, Tacoma, with Karina Valerivna, Auburn
KOECHEL/ALBERS Ryan David Jr. with Amanda Joyce, both of Gig Harbor
LE JESSICA/HAYNES Thi with Kenneth Leon Jr., both of Tacoma
LEMING/STORM Alex William with Shantel Vernee, both of Bonney Lake
McDONALD/MILLIGAN Patrick D. with Christina D., both of Lakewood
McFARLANE/NIKOLAISEN Anthony Robert with Janell Paulette, both of Spanaway
McMAHON/TURNER Nicholas-John Hardester, JBLM, with Diana Amador, Steilacoom
McNEAL/RANKIN Molly Kathleen with Brett Mckee, both of Tacoma
MEYER/GABRYS Christopher Shawn with Iwona, both of Tacoma
MICHENER/MOORE Christina Ruth with Clinton Lewis, both of Tacoma
MILLER/RAMOS Mark Kauka II, Lakewood, with Abreona Nate, Tacoma
MOHR/FULTZ Nicholas James with Catrina Marie, both of Puyallup
MONTES/ANDERTON Mario Francisco Jr. with Leah Loraine, both of Tacoma
MORTON/CASTEEN Brittany Nicole, Hubert, N.C., with Kody McKenzie, Holly Ridge, N.C.
MULLER/GILLAND-ROTHE Charles David Jr. with Roxanna L., both of Tacoma
MURRAY-DILLAHUNTY/GILROY Kylieanah Mashell with Cody Wyatt, both of Lakewood
NELSON/BAKKEN Mark David, Shelton, with Beverly Jean, Tacoma
NEWTON/CARSON-HOLMES Taylor Kain with Sierra Lynn, both of Spanaway
NIELSEN/CAMPBELL Lisa Jean Marie with Michael Robert, both of Tacoma
OCHOA/YBARRA Elizabeth Margaret with Anastacia Marie, both of Tacoma
OCRAN/AZMITIA Philip with Neny, both of University Place
PAPAJOHN/MUNOZ Forest Carroll with Gabriela, both of University Place
PECK/STEWART Austin Regis with Amanda Lee, both of Tacoma
PETREE/NUESSMANN Westin Ryan with Jessica Maria, both of Steilacoom
PHILLIPS/SIMON Crystal Nicole with Dashawn Xaiver, both of Spanaway
PLENEFISCH/INDOVINA William Roger Sr. with Kimberley Ann, both of Gig Harbor
POWERS/FREEMAN Kevin Anthony with Janette Teresa, both of Edgewood
PRADO/DIAZ Maria Jasmin, Tacoma, with Dillon James, Buckley
PRISYAZHNYUK/NOLAN Valeriya Viktorovna with James Theodore, both of Tacoma
PROTACIO/WALKER Amber Leilani with Shawn Patrick Lee, both of Kent
RAMOS/ZUNIGA Quiroz Claudia B. with Nava Pedro, both of Tacoma
RIDEOUT/FLANDERS Kassadi Karen with John Michael, both of Tacoma
SAGERS/KRAKOSKY Geoffrey Richard with Jill Dianne, both of Fox Island
SALNAVE/ANDERSON Sasha Rachelle, Wilkeson, with Nicholas Joseph, Lacey
SANDOVAL/GARRETT Juan Gabriel Jr. with Carley Elizabeth, both of Spanaway
SATIACUM/SEUFALE Julie Ann with Jonathan S., both of Tacoma
SCALF/DALTON Vanessa Dawn with Dain Sheldon, both of Lakewood
SIMON/KASSEN Ashley Kay with Keith Michael, both of Gig Harbor
SINGH/LUND Steven with Shawntae A., both of Montesano
SNELSON/ANDRADE Katrina Renee with Brently Shay, both of Spanaway
SODL/LEWANDOWSKI Courtney Marie, Whitehall, Penn., with Matthew D., Heidelberg, Germany
SPENCE/BAKER Bridget Kathleen with Jeffrey Alan, both of Tacoma
SPENCER/PETRIE Amber L. with Ronald W., both of University Place
STREMICK/SCOTT Justine Kaye with Warren Brandan, both of Tacoma
TAROSKY/WALTER Renata Elizabeth with Jason Kirk, both of Tacoma
TEIXEIRA/SMITH Nazarius, Tacoma, with Darlene, Spanaway
TELLEZ URBANO/VILLEDA CHAVEZ Alejndra with Gregorio, both of Puyallup
THOMAS/WARR Mathew with Kara, both of Tacoma
TINOCO/URENDA-RAMOS Virginia Ellen with Jorge Alberto, both of Tacoma
TOWNSEND/BOLTE Rosemarie with Virgil Edward Jr., both of Auburn
WATERS/LIQUETE Jalen Derrick with Pelingon Ailene, both of Puyallup
WESSELY/NOVESTA Karrie Marie with Robert George, both of Puyallup
WILKIE/JOHNSON Joseph James, Golden, Colo., with Alyssa Kay, Moses Lake
WILLIAMS/WHITE Austin Dakota, Lakewood, with Lauren Elizabeth, Hilton Head, S.C.
WILSON/HARRELL Chelsey Brianne with Aaron William, both of Lakewood
WOLAK/WENTLER Zachary David with Lacy Melissa, both of Lakewood
WOLFE/EARNEST Blaine Eric, Graham, with Dawn Marie, Puyallup
WOODS-WILLIAMS/WOODS Armonde I. with Letisia S., both of Tacoma
