October 3, 2016 9:32 AM

Marriage licenses for week ending Sept. 30, 2016

The News Tribune

ACOSTA FUENTES/SOK Jose Marcial with Marie Srean, both of Lakewood

ADAMS/THOMPSON Jeremiah Christian with Makayla Lynece, both of JBLM

ARAGON/PELLETT William Perry Jr. with Kathi Ann, both of Tacoma

BALANCIO/CANAL Abigail Vp Oneha with Russell Ramon Kalani, both of Spanaway

BARRETT/MANUEL Sharletha Rochelle L., University Place, with Delarrance Antone, Spanaway

BERNHARDT/BLAKELY Bryan Lawrence with Tracy Ann, both of Puyallup

BOTTORFF/WHISLER Taylor Curtis with Zoelle Alexandra, both of University Place

BOYD/ALUPAY Alyssa Nicole, Tacoma, with Adrian Alvarez, Auburn

BRIONES/HARGRAVE Brandon Thomas with Kelly Enola, both of Lakewood

BROOKS-SOTHARD/JONES Sierra Mae-Lee with Alonzo Darius, both of Tacoma

BRUNDAGE/POTASH Tiffany with Jessica, both of Puyallup

BURTON/PAUL Jessica Marie with Robert Michael, both of Federal Way

BUSHNELL/SANCHEZ FERNANDEZ Vyctoria Joy with Edgar Ramses, both of Lakewood

CHONG/LIM Hajoon with Yelee, both of University Place

CRAWFORD/LATA Danial Leon with Roseline, both of Tacoma

CUDDEFORD/NICOSIA Cristian Jared with Kirstin McKenzie, both of JBLM

DEJARNETT/FUNKHOUSER Katherine Lynn with William Owen, both of Tacoma

DEMCHENKOV/IVANCHUK Denis M., Tacoma, with Lyudmila V. Jr., Kent

DIGIOVANNI/TURCAN Justice, Federal Way, with Ebru, Auburn

DOMMERMUTH/MUNNELL Christopher Brady, Rockville, Md., with Shelley Andrea, Tacoma

DULDULAO/AQUINO Glenda Agudong with Rhomel Gelacio, both of Tacoma

DYAKANOFF/McGRAIL Nicholas Ryan, Lapel, Ind., with Heather Mary, Cicero, Ind.

DZUBAY/JOHNSTON Taren Michelle, University Place, with Timothy Alan, DuPont

EDWARDS/JONES Lacaste Lee Sr. with Mersedez Danika, both of Tacoma

ELLIS/TRIAL Hailey Nicole with Tanner David, both of Auburn

ESKRIDGE/FULLER Stacy Lee with Brian Edward, both of Puyallup

FAHIE/ATKINS Kate L. with Joshua J., both of Tacoma

FIGUEROA/WARREN Brenda Lee with Paul Jr., both of Lakewood

FUNK/PEREZ Nicole Amber, Auburn, with Richard Brian Jr., Graham

GARR/LEAHY Scott Andrew with Patricia Fuentes, both of Buckley

GILLESPIE/FOX Karissa Cherie, Auburn, with Tucker Ryan, Wilkeson

GOULD/GRABENSTETTER Talia with Richard Harold III, both of Steilacoom

GREEN/WHITE Lametra Nicole with Don Jermaine, both of Tacoma

GRIGSBY/ELLIS Brittany Robin Michelle with Jevon Algernon, both of University Place

GUPTILL/TADIC Lucas James with Ana, both of Tacoma

HADDAD/SNOW Sophia Marlena with Michael Alexander, both of JBLM

HARRISON/DIMENT Lisa Ann with Lisa Rae, both of University Place

HECOX/GARCIA TRUJILLO Joseph Brian with Luz Maria, both of Auburn

HILARIO/ALVAREZ Eulalio with Rosalba, both of Puyallup

HOEFNER/ZEITNER Seldon Wayne with Amanda Lynn, both of DuPont

HOYLE/MAKUNGU Michael Patrick with Frilancy, both of Tacoma

HUEBNER/KRULL Angela Christine with Travis William, both of Graham

IOSSO/LEE Colin with Vicky, both of Tacoma

KALER/JIE Andrea Elizabeth with Xu, both of Federal Way

KARASHCHUK/TUROVETS Vitaliy Pavlovich, Tacoma, with Karina Valerivna, Auburn

KOECHEL/ALBERS Ryan David Jr. with Amanda Joyce, both of Gig Harbor

LE JESSICA/HAYNES Thi with Kenneth Leon Jr., both of Tacoma

LEMING/STORM Alex William with Shantel Vernee, both of Bonney Lake

McDONALD/MILLIGAN Patrick D. with Christina D., both of Lakewood

McFARLANE/NIKOLAISEN Anthony Robert with Janell Paulette, both of Spanaway

McMAHON/TURNER Nicholas-John Hardester, JBLM, with Diana Amador, Steilacoom

McNEAL/RANKIN Molly Kathleen with Brett Mckee, both of Tacoma

MEYER/GABRYS Christopher Shawn with Iwona, both of Tacoma

MICHENER/MOORE Christina Ruth with Clinton Lewis, both of Tacoma

MILLER/RAMOS Mark Kauka II, Lakewood, with Abreona Nate, Tacoma

MOHR/FULTZ Nicholas James with Catrina Marie, both of Puyallup

MONTES/ANDERTON Mario Francisco Jr. with Leah Loraine, both of Tacoma

MORTON/CASTEEN Brittany Nicole, Hubert, N.C., with Kody McKenzie, Holly Ridge, N.C.

MULLER/GILLAND-ROTHE Charles David Jr. with Roxanna L., both of Tacoma

MURRAY-DILLAHUNTY/GILROY Kylieanah Mashell with Cody Wyatt, both of Lakewood

NELSON/BAKKEN Mark David, Shelton, with Beverly Jean, Tacoma

NEWTON/CARSON-HOLMES Taylor Kain with Sierra Lynn, both of Spanaway

NIELSEN/CAMPBELL Lisa Jean Marie with Michael Robert, both of Tacoma

OCHOA/YBARRA Elizabeth Margaret with Anastacia Marie, both of Tacoma

OCRAN/AZMITIA Philip with Neny, both of University Place

PAPAJOHN/MUNOZ Forest Carroll with Gabriela, both of University Place

PECK/STEWART Austin Regis with Amanda Lee, both of Tacoma

PETREE/NUESSMANN Westin Ryan with Jessica Maria, both of Steilacoom

PHILLIPS/SIMON Crystal Nicole with Dashawn Xaiver, both of Spanaway

PLENEFISCH/INDOVINA William Roger Sr. with Kimberley Ann, both of Gig Harbor

POWERS/FREEMAN Kevin Anthony with Janette Teresa, both of Edgewood

PRADO/DIAZ Maria Jasmin, Tacoma, with Dillon James, Buckley

PRISYAZHNYUK/NOLAN Valeriya Viktorovna with James Theodore, both of Tacoma

PROTACIO/WALKER Amber Leilani with Shawn Patrick Lee, both of Kent

RAMOS/ZUNIGA Quiroz Claudia B. with Nava Pedro, both of Tacoma

RIDEOUT/FLANDERS Kassadi Karen with John Michael, both of Tacoma

SAGERS/KRAKOSKY Geoffrey Richard with Jill Dianne, both of Fox Island

SALNAVE/ANDERSON Sasha Rachelle, Wilkeson, with Nicholas Joseph, Lacey

SANDOVAL/GARRETT Juan Gabriel Jr. with Carley Elizabeth, both of Spanaway

SATIACUM/SEUFALE Julie Ann with Jonathan S., both of Tacoma

SCALF/DALTON Vanessa Dawn with Dain Sheldon, both of Lakewood

SIMON/KASSEN Ashley Kay with Keith Michael, both of Gig Harbor

SINGH/LUND Steven with Shawntae A., both of Montesano

SNELSON/ANDRADE Katrina Renee with Brently Shay, both of Spanaway

SODL/LEWANDOWSKI Courtney Marie, Whitehall, Penn., with Matthew D., Heidelberg, Germany

SPENCE/BAKER Bridget Kathleen with Jeffrey Alan, both of Tacoma

SPENCER/PETRIE Amber L. with Ronald W., both of University Place

STREMICK/SCOTT Justine Kaye with Warren Brandan, both of Tacoma

TAROSKY/WALTER Renata Elizabeth with Jason Kirk, both of Tacoma

TEIXEIRA/SMITH Nazarius, Tacoma, with Darlene, Spanaway

TELLEZ URBANO/VILLEDA CHAVEZ Alejndra with Gregorio, both of Puyallup

THOMAS/WARR Mathew with Kara, both of Tacoma

TINOCO/URENDA-RAMOS Virginia Ellen with Jorge Alberto, both of Tacoma

TOWNSEND/BOLTE Rosemarie with Virgil Edward Jr., both of Auburn

WATERS/LIQUETE Jalen Derrick with Pelingon Ailene, both of Puyallup

WESSELY/NOVESTA Karrie Marie with Robert George, both of Puyallup

WILKIE/JOHNSON Joseph James, Golden, Colo., with Alyssa Kay, Moses Lake

WILLIAMS/WHITE Austin Dakota, Lakewood, with Lauren Elizabeth, Hilton Head, S.C.

WILSON/HARRELL Chelsey Brianne with Aaron William, both of Lakewood

WOLAK/WENTLER Zachary David with Lacy Melissa, both of Lakewood

WOLFE/EARNEST Blaine Eric, Graham, with Dawn Marie, Puyallup

WOODS-WILLIAMS/WOODS Armonde I. with Letisia S., both of Tacoma

