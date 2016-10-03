Graham man killed in fiery crash identified

A 31-year-old man who died last week in a fiery crash on a forest road near Graham has been identified as Kristian M. Decker.
It’s unclear what Decker was doing on Camp 1 Road in his 1956 Volkswagon bug.
The car was found engulfed in flames about 6 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters discovered Decker’s body inside after putting out the fire.
Pierce County sheriff’s investigators said Decker lost control of his vehicle and crashed but details of the collision remain unknown.
There were no witnesses to the crash.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
