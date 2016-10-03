Second open house planned for proposed Chambers Bay resort

Pierce County has scheduled a second public meeting for people to learn about the two resort-style development proposals for Chambers Bay.
The Thursday meeting will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Bates Technical College Auditorium, room 130B, 1101 S. Yakima Ave. in Tacoma.
The town hall meeting will provide an opportunity to learn about the proposals, ask questions and offer comments.
Pierce County Councilman Rick Talbert, D-Tacoma, and Pierce County Parks and Recreation director Tony Tipton, along with other county staff members, will be there to answer questions.
County Executive Pat McCarthy will weigh public feedback when selecting which development proposal to move forward. Once an option is selected, county officials will negotiate a lease development agreement for the project. The County Council will approve the lease.
The proposals can be found online at www.piercecountywa.org/chambersbayresort.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
Comments