Threat prompts closure of 2 Puyallup schools

Two Puyallup schools closed Tuesday after police became aware of a potential threat of violence against Emerald Ridge High School.
The threat was made about 4 a.m. Capt. Scott Engle declined to give specifics about the threat or how it was made.
“Detectives are actively investigating that threat at this time,” he said. “The decision to close Emerald Ridge High School was made out of an abundance of caution for students, staff and our community.”
Puyallup School District decided to also close Glacier View Junior High because of its close proximity to Emerald Ridge. The campuses are .2 miles away in the 12000 block of 184th Street East.
Updates about when classes will resume will be posted on the district’s website.
