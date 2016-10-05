PLU-hosted debate discusses third-party voting

Education

Tacoma student wants to see China before vision loss

100 Lincoln High School students will be traveling to China next week at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. It would be an eye-opening experience for many who have never travelled abroad or been to the country, especially for 17-year-old junior Antonio Madrigal. He lost sight in his right eye to a tumor and he is afflicted with a virus in his left which almost took his vision. "I still have a little bit left," he said. "Being able to see China is pretty amazing while I still have my vision because I don't know if it's going to get worse and I won't be able to see."

Local

'Spider-Craig' and friends rappel down Hotel Murano

News Tribune reporter Craig Hill and fellow media members were invited to rappel down 245-foot-tall Hotel Murano in downtown Tacoma on Thursday to experience the thrill that 76 people will share Friday in a fundraiser for Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.

