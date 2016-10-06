Chambers Creek park: Rock climbing wall, beach volleyball courts or ...?

Pierce County Parks and Recreation planners are floating two concepts for how to develop the southern section of Chambers Creek Regional Park. One includes active uses like a rock climbing wall and eight beach volleyball courts, the other a network of 2.5 miles of trails, hilltop lookout and native plant garden.
What is built is up to you – and every other county resident – to decide.
More than 1,300 comments have already been fielded as park planners work on the latest update to the Chambers Creek Regional Park master site plan.
The comments combined with the results of an online survey shaped the preliminary plans for how the 930-acre park should be developed over the next decade.
While plans to build a resort-style hotel, meeting space and golf training facility are also part of the update, park planners at an open house Wednesday night in University Place focused instead on public amenities, not the private development.
“We try to show contrasting styles,” said county park planner Joseph Coppo of the two concepts displayed at the open house.
The final plan presented to the County Council for approval will likely incorporate elements from each plan, Coppo said..
“It’s not one or the other,” he said. “We can pick and choose and merge part of each.”
What’s proposed:
CONCEPT ONE
▪ Three miles of trails, including connection to north area of park
▪ Picnic pavilions with parking
▪ Eight sand volleyball courts
▪ Playground
▪ Parkour and adventure fitness area
▪ Rock climbing wall
▪ Overlook of Puget Sound using existing mining “relics”
▪ Sloped path to top of existing mining relic and sound overlook
▪ Stairway
▪ Multipurpose deck
▪ Lookout tower
▪ Event plaza and space for food truck parking and seating
▪ Off-leash dog park
▪ Non-motorized boat launch and boardwalk
▪ Tunnel to the beach under railroad
▪ Native plant gardens
▪ Lawn
▪ 425 parking stalls
CONCEPT TWO
▪ Trail connection to north area of park and 2.5 miles of trails
▪ Ornamental planting bed
▪ Multiuse plaza
▪ Picnic pavilions and parking
▪ Viewpoint from hilltop with winding walking path
▪ Food truck parking and seating
▪ Bridge to beach over railway
▪ Spiral ramp access to beach
▪ Open lawn
▪ Non-motorized boat launch and boardwalk
▪ Remove portion of concrete quarry relic to create passageway
▪ Tree lined boulevard
▪ Native demonstration garden
▪ Off-leash dog park
▪ Lookout tower
▪ Restroom
▪ Buffer planting
▪ 275 parking stalls
WHAT’S NEXT?
The next step for park planners is to create a draft proposal for how to develop the southern end of the park.
Comments on what people like and dislike of the two concept plans presented Wednesday will shape the plans.
Another public meeting will be held to present the draft proposal. Staff members will take feedback from that meeting to make additional tweaks to the plan before presenting it to the Pierce County Council and University Place City Council.
Ultimately the County Council will vote on the plan. A vote is expected by the end of the year.
More information on the update can be found at chamberscreekupdate.com. The most recent proposals should be online by next week at the latest.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
