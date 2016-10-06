7-car crash snarls SR 512 after deer enters wet road

A 7-car collision closed multiple lanes of eastbound state Route 512 near the exit for Meridian Avenue in Puyallup on Thursday night after a deer entered the wet highway, according to Washington State Patrol.
There were only minor injuries in the 6:50 p.m. collision, Trooper Brooke Bova said.
Multiple witnesses told troopers at the scene that they saw a deer cross the road. One driver slowed down, Bova said, but others couldn’t do so in time.
More than 90 minutes later, two vehicles remained entangled in the cable barrier, which was backing up traffic.
Troopers do not suspect impairment to be a factor, Bova said.
The crash is under investigation.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
