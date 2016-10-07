Abes in China: Unfamiliar weather greets group in Hong Kong

HONG KONG It’s the humidity that made the first impression on a group of 94 Lincoln High School students who arrived in a sweltering Hong Kong on Saturday morning.
First in Taipei, where the group had a short layover after a 12-hour flight, and then in Hong Kong.
“The first thing I noticed when I stepped off the plane,” Brandin Porter said in Taipei, “was the humidity. I could feel the humidity. I could smell it, too.” Sweating, the senior immediately shed his sweater.
Exhausted but excited, the group arrived just before 9 a.m. in Hong Kong, almost 22 hours after gathering at the high school for final instructions, a ride to the airport and two flights. The flights covered 6,600 miles.
They were whisked away after going through customs for an afternoon of activity at the Hong Kong Sports Institute.
Another three students, who didn’t have visas for Hong Kong, will meet the group Tuesday in Fuzhou, China, Tacoma’s sister city.
Jonathan Nesvig, a former News Tribune reporter and copy editor, is traveling with the Lincoln High School students while they are in China. He will share updates throughout the trip.
Comments