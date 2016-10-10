Local

October 10, 2016 10:02 AM

Marriage licenses for week ending Oct. 7, 2016

ACKERMAN/FUDER Sarah A. with Shane G., both of University Place

ANDERSON/STINSON Amanda Elaine, Lakewood, with Jakob Mackenzie, Tacoma

ANDERSON/SAVAGE Tyler James with Alicia Marie, both of Orting

BAILEY/OLAYEMERE Jason Dwayne with Faith Marie, both of Tacoma

BEAUCHAMP/FOSS Joshua Robert with Kristiana Jewl, both of Spanaway

BIGELOW/PIGMAN Sandra Lynn with Steven James, both of Puyallup

BLACK/TODD Sarina Maree with Shane, both of Puyallup

BOOK/IVEY Mae Elizabeth, Tacoma, with Micheal Phillip, Grayland

BROWN/WATSON Shamar M. with Tiory Z., both of Tacoma

CASTELLANO/TAINATONGO Ryan Kelly with Kayla Nadene Blas, both of Tacoma

CHENEY/ORPILLA David Glenwood with Melanie Nan, both of Gig Harbor

CONN/GRIFFIN Alicia M. with Frank S., both of Bonney Lake

CONNERY/REDMOND Ryon Thomas with Krisann Nicole, both of Puyallup

CORTADO/GRIFFEY Leigha Renee with Makayla Shyann Nioma, both of Tacoma

CUEVAS/TALAVERA Contreras Alexander with Zuniga Juana Yazmin, both of Lakewood

DOHRMAN/KELLY Devon Michael, JBLM, with Allison Rebekah Leigh, Puyallup

DOSS/WELCH Daniel Curtis with Brandy Lee, both of Lakewood

DOUGHERTY/McCARTY Mark L. with Kyle Eric, both of Gig Harbor

DURFEE/GORSLINE Eric Richard with Kaitlin Dawn, both of Puyallup

EDMONDSON/JAY Lacey Michelle with Justin Casey, both of Tacoma

ENGLERT/TOMPKINS Carla Annette with Christopher Paul, both of Puyallup

ESCALANTE/VAZQUEZ Salena Mariah with Alejandro, both of Lakewood

FARLEY/HUBBARD Taylor Marie with James Richard, both of Lakewood

FLORES/ZEPEDA-HERNANDEZ Tiffany Ann with Bily Alexander, both of Tacoma

FLYNN/ORTIZ GARCIA Venus with Eric, both of Tacoma

FREEMAN/GRIFFITT Kierstyn Michelle with Silas Aaron, both of Puyallup

GARNER/McCORD Nakanee Monique, Milton, with Jason Barnett, Tacoma

GLASSPOOL/SILVEIRA Scott Robert with Carolinda Maye, both of Tacoma

GOLESH/HATCH Marissa Alice with Keldon Michael, both of Littleton, Colo.

GRAY/JENSEN Debra Lee with Karen Margaret, both of Puyallup

GRUBBS/BRIGHTWELL Jennifer Leann with Jedidiah Wilbon, both of Lakewood

HAWKINS/BREWER Hannah Kayleigh with Cody Ryan, both of Tacoma

HAYES/COLEY Demetrius Jerome with Deborah Lee, both of Lakewood

HERBER/PETERSON Fred R., Puyallup, with Janet L., Graham

HERNANDEZ/DELAO Angie Xiomara with Ruben Rolando, both of Lakewood

HERNANDEZ RAMIREZ/AGUILAR CALVO Ana Bertha, Tacoma, with Sergio, Lakewood

HERZOG/CROISSANT Stephanie M. with Christopher L., both of Puyallup

HICKS/MYRFIELD Gena Lynne with Jennifer Florence, both of Tacoma

HOWA/PAMPE Boshea with Michael Jason, both of Lake Tapps

HOWARD/KING Gomer with Angela, both of Tacoma

HOWLAND/ROGERS Kendre Marie with Paul Scott, both of Orting

IBAN/McCUDDIN Louis with Iliganoa Selena, both of Tacoma

JACKSON/EAKIN Travis Dwon with Francine Elizabeth, both of Des Moines

JAY/OLSON Raymond Edward with Heidi Leigh, both of Steilacoom

JIMENEZ/LEOS Adan with Mendoza Rocio, both of Tacoma

JOHNSON/LILLO GARCIA Carlie Ann, University Place, with Luis Miguel, Madrid, Spain

JOHNSON/LANING Kevin Albert Jr. with Elisabeth Ann, both of Fife

JOHNSON/PULICH Regina Nicole-Tatsue, Puyallup, with Airum Bradley, Tacoma

KELLY/DERR Jessica Marie with Meghan Amanda, both of Sherman Oaks, Calif.

KOSOFF/HANSON Chris Frank with Brittani Marie, both of Puyallup

KRAEMER/MIXON Felix with Rollin James, both of JBLM

LARIOSA AQUINO/PEREGRINO GONZALES Prince Roland with Sheena Marie, both of Lakewood

LEE/MOON Chong W. with Young Ae, both of University Place

LEE/KIM Won Gi, Northridge, Calif., with A. Young, Seoul, South Korea

LEMOINE/PRICE Charles Hubert Jr. with Linda Lee, both of Tacoma

LOMAX/RIVAS Jonathan P. with Ana Silvia, both of University Place

LOOK/EVANGELIO Andy Meiqiang with George Bonda, both of Tacoma

LOPEZ/HAWKINS Isabella Rosenda I. with Joseph Scott I., both of Tacoma

LYNCH/KIM Ian Michael Charles with Bora, both of Tacoma

MACDONALD/ROBERTS Paul Andrew, Roy, with Heidi Micquel, Astoria, Ore.

MACIAS/HUFFMAN Cynthia Marie with Isaac Xavier, both of Tacoma

MALACON/WIGLE Michelle, Pacific, with Nicholas Glenn, Flagstaff, Ariz.

McENTYRE/JOHNSTON William Joseph with Madeleine Elizabeth, both of Tacoma

MENDEZ/MORGANTINI Rodolfo Zamuthio with Kristine Elyn, both of Puyallup

MERRILL/COWLES Richard Lee Jr. with Diane Elaine, both of Puyallup

MILLER/ISHMAEL Jessica G. with Jami R., both of Tacoma

MILLER/MILLER Steven John with Kirsten Renee, both of Tacoma

MOURFIELD/CHARRON Justin Thyme, Fayetteville, N.C., with Megan Elizabeth, Bonney Lake

ODEGARD/BESSETTE Kevin Robert with Desiree Grace, both of Gig Harbor

OLMSTED/URBAN Nicholas Andrew with Deloris Ann Marie, both of Puyallup

PADRON/MENDOZA Santino D., Tacoma, with Sanchez Fatima J., Federal Way

PATZ/HOCKING Austin Lee with Raelena Nicole, both of Lacey

PERRIGO/NGUYEN Matthew James, Tacoma, with Quyen Thi-Hoang, Seattle

PETERSEN/VELAZCO Alexander Cooper with Zaira Elizabeth, both of Tacoma

POTTER/BRAVO Todd Steven with Kelly Michelle, both of Gig Harbor

POWERS/HOVELAND Jessica Michel, Puyallup, with Christian Stephen, Spanaway

RAM/HERNANDEZ Sumina, Steilacoom, with Diego Dagoberto, Federal Way

RAY/CRAWFORD Alisha Michelle with Alexander Michael, both of Puyallup

RAYNOR/LAM Blake Hailee, Puyallup, with David, Tacoma

REYES/McCARDELL Michael Anthony Jr. with Susan Ae, both of Tacoma

RHYNER/JUDKINS Keith Benjamin with Tiffany Marie, both of Lacey

RIEBER/CLACK William A. with Angelina N., both of Milton

ROCKEY/TEGENFELDT Kimberly Lynn with Loren Reid, both of Buckley

ROLL/HOUSEMAN Justin Thomas with Rachel Joanna, both of Puyallup

ROWELL/CASTILLO Julia A. with Robert S., both of Tacoma

RUGANI/MOST Jenna Marie with Russell Louis, both of Tacoma

RYAN/BROWN Dennis Wayne with Debra Louise, both of Tacoma

SATTERLEE/SNIDER Scott H. with Haleigh A., both of Everett

SHEPHERD/GOLDFOOS Alexander Paul with Rhyan Elise, both of Bonney Lake

SKRIVANICH/SNYDER Jordan Michael with Tayler Rene, both of Vaughn

SLOCUM/TINNIN Kennith Jason with Cherie Denise, both of Tacoma

SMITH/HARDY Ashlee June with Diamond Alexis, both of Tacoma

SPENCER/WARNER Brandon Dragon Lea, JBLM, with Kristin Danielle, Westminster, Colo.

SRSEN/FULTZ Aileen Michelle with Michael Ryan, both of Gig Harbor

STEIDL/MARTIN Lacey Marie with Brandon Michael, both of Tacoma

TAYLOR/MITCHEL Kenneth Anthony with Abigail Michelle, both of Tacoma

TAYLOR/BALLOU Shawna Marie with Derrick Tracy, both of Tacoma

TERAULT/GRANT Sarah Marie with James Robert, both of Tacoma

THOMPSON/NGUYEN Lesley Marie, Puyallup, with Andrew Pham, JBLM

THURSTON/ARCHIBALD Andrea with David Allin, both of Puyallup

TRETO/PRICE Allen, Tacoma, with Emily Renee, Puyallup

TYRRELL/BAEK Troy Russell III with Hyeryun, both of Seattle

VANCE/ROCKWELL Madelyn Rain with James Stephen, both of Tacoma

WAGONER/ROSA Brandon James, Leesville, La., with Nicole Lauren, Middletown, R.I.

WILKERSON/PETRENKO David Wallace, University Place, with Inna Aleksandrovna, Tacoma

WINCH/HAYCOOK Kristina Lynn with Michael John, both of Tacoma

WINSTEAD/MARKWARD Alana Renee with Chase Jeffrey, both of Tacoma

WYMER/MARTIN Seth Nicholas Dyke, Hansville, with Whitney Irene, Tumwater

ZEMAN/YAGUCHI Matthew with Kathryn Marie, both of Tacoma

