Marriage licenses for week ending Oct. 7, 2016

ACKERMAN/FUDER Sarah A. with Shane G., both of University Place
ANDERSON/STINSON Amanda Elaine, Lakewood, with Jakob Mackenzie, Tacoma
ANDERSON/SAVAGE Tyler James with Alicia Marie, both of Orting
BAILEY/OLAYEMERE Jason Dwayne with Faith Marie, both of Tacoma
BEAUCHAMP/FOSS Joshua Robert with Kristiana Jewl, both of Spanaway
BIGELOW/PIGMAN Sandra Lynn with Steven James, both of Puyallup
BLACK/TODD Sarina Maree with Shane, both of Puyallup
BOOK/IVEY Mae Elizabeth, Tacoma, with Micheal Phillip, Grayland
BROWN/WATSON Shamar M. with Tiory Z., both of Tacoma
CASTELLANO/TAINATONGO Ryan Kelly with Kayla Nadene Blas, both of Tacoma
CHENEY/ORPILLA David Glenwood with Melanie Nan, both of Gig Harbor
CONN/GRIFFIN Alicia M. with Frank S., both of Bonney Lake
CONNERY/REDMOND Ryon Thomas with Krisann Nicole, both of Puyallup
CORTADO/GRIFFEY Leigha Renee with Makayla Shyann Nioma, both of Tacoma
CUEVAS/TALAVERA Contreras Alexander with Zuniga Juana Yazmin, both of Lakewood
DOHRMAN/KELLY Devon Michael, JBLM, with Allison Rebekah Leigh, Puyallup
DOSS/WELCH Daniel Curtis with Brandy Lee, both of Lakewood
DOUGHERTY/McCARTY Mark L. with Kyle Eric, both of Gig Harbor
DURFEE/GORSLINE Eric Richard with Kaitlin Dawn, both of Puyallup
EDMONDSON/JAY Lacey Michelle with Justin Casey, both of Tacoma
ENGLERT/TOMPKINS Carla Annette with Christopher Paul, both of Puyallup
ESCALANTE/VAZQUEZ Salena Mariah with Alejandro, both of Lakewood
FARLEY/HUBBARD Taylor Marie with James Richard, both of Lakewood
FLORES/ZEPEDA-HERNANDEZ Tiffany Ann with Bily Alexander, both of Tacoma
FLYNN/ORTIZ GARCIA Venus with Eric, both of Tacoma
FREEMAN/GRIFFITT Kierstyn Michelle with Silas Aaron, both of Puyallup
GARNER/McCORD Nakanee Monique, Milton, with Jason Barnett, Tacoma
GLASSPOOL/SILVEIRA Scott Robert with Carolinda Maye, both of Tacoma
GOLESH/HATCH Marissa Alice with Keldon Michael, both of Littleton, Colo.
GRAY/JENSEN Debra Lee with Karen Margaret, both of Puyallup
GRUBBS/BRIGHTWELL Jennifer Leann with Jedidiah Wilbon, both of Lakewood
HAWKINS/BREWER Hannah Kayleigh with Cody Ryan, both of Tacoma
HAYES/COLEY Demetrius Jerome with Deborah Lee, both of Lakewood
HERBER/PETERSON Fred R., Puyallup, with Janet L., Graham
HERNANDEZ/DELAO Angie Xiomara with Ruben Rolando, both of Lakewood
HERNANDEZ RAMIREZ/AGUILAR CALVO Ana Bertha, Tacoma, with Sergio, Lakewood
HERZOG/CROISSANT Stephanie M. with Christopher L., both of Puyallup
HICKS/MYRFIELD Gena Lynne with Jennifer Florence, both of Tacoma
HOWA/PAMPE Boshea with Michael Jason, both of Lake Tapps
HOWARD/KING Gomer with Angela, both of Tacoma
HOWLAND/ROGERS Kendre Marie with Paul Scott, both of Orting
IBAN/McCUDDIN Louis with Iliganoa Selena, both of Tacoma
JACKSON/EAKIN Travis Dwon with Francine Elizabeth, both of Des Moines
JAY/OLSON Raymond Edward with Heidi Leigh, both of Steilacoom
JIMENEZ/LEOS Adan with Mendoza Rocio, both of Tacoma
JOHNSON/LILLO GARCIA Carlie Ann, University Place, with Luis Miguel, Madrid, Spain
JOHNSON/LANING Kevin Albert Jr. with Elisabeth Ann, both of Fife
JOHNSON/PULICH Regina Nicole-Tatsue, Puyallup, with Airum Bradley, Tacoma
KELLY/DERR Jessica Marie with Meghan Amanda, both of Sherman Oaks, Calif.
KOSOFF/HANSON Chris Frank with Brittani Marie, both of Puyallup
KRAEMER/MIXON Felix with Rollin James, both of JBLM
LARIOSA AQUINO/PEREGRINO GONZALES Prince Roland with Sheena Marie, both of Lakewood
LEE/MOON Chong W. with Young Ae, both of University Place
LEE/KIM Won Gi, Northridge, Calif., with A. Young, Seoul, South Korea
LEMOINE/PRICE Charles Hubert Jr. with Linda Lee, both of Tacoma
LOMAX/RIVAS Jonathan P. with Ana Silvia, both of University Place
LOOK/EVANGELIO Andy Meiqiang with George Bonda, both of Tacoma
LOPEZ/HAWKINS Isabella Rosenda I. with Joseph Scott I., both of Tacoma
LYNCH/KIM Ian Michael Charles with Bora, both of Tacoma
MACDONALD/ROBERTS Paul Andrew, Roy, with Heidi Micquel, Astoria, Ore.
MACIAS/HUFFMAN Cynthia Marie with Isaac Xavier, both of Tacoma
MALACON/WIGLE Michelle, Pacific, with Nicholas Glenn, Flagstaff, Ariz.
McENTYRE/JOHNSTON William Joseph with Madeleine Elizabeth, both of Tacoma
MENDEZ/MORGANTINI Rodolfo Zamuthio with Kristine Elyn, both of Puyallup
MERRILL/COWLES Richard Lee Jr. with Diane Elaine, both of Puyallup
MILLER/ISHMAEL Jessica G. with Jami R., both of Tacoma
MILLER/MILLER Steven John with Kirsten Renee, both of Tacoma
MOURFIELD/CHARRON Justin Thyme, Fayetteville, N.C., with Megan Elizabeth, Bonney Lake
ODEGARD/BESSETTE Kevin Robert with Desiree Grace, both of Gig Harbor
OLMSTED/URBAN Nicholas Andrew with Deloris Ann Marie, both of Puyallup
PADRON/MENDOZA Santino D., Tacoma, with Sanchez Fatima J., Federal Way
PATZ/HOCKING Austin Lee with Raelena Nicole, both of Lacey
PERRIGO/NGUYEN Matthew James, Tacoma, with Quyen Thi-Hoang, Seattle
PETERSEN/VELAZCO Alexander Cooper with Zaira Elizabeth, both of Tacoma
POTTER/BRAVO Todd Steven with Kelly Michelle, both of Gig Harbor
POWERS/HOVELAND Jessica Michel, Puyallup, with Christian Stephen, Spanaway
RAM/HERNANDEZ Sumina, Steilacoom, with Diego Dagoberto, Federal Way
RAY/CRAWFORD Alisha Michelle with Alexander Michael, both of Puyallup
RAYNOR/LAM Blake Hailee, Puyallup, with David, Tacoma
REYES/McCARDELL Michael Anthony Jr. with Susan Ae, both of Tacoma
RHYNER/JUDKINS Keith Benjamin with Tiffany Marie, both of Lacey
RIEBER/CLACK William A. with Angelina N., both of Milton
ROCKEY/TEGENFELDT Kimberly Lynn with Loren Reid, both of Buckley
ROLL/HOUSEMAN Justin Thomas with Rachel Joanna, both of Puyallup
ROWELL/CASTILLO Julia A. with Robert S., both of Tacoma
RUGANI/MOST Jenna Marie with Russell Louis, both of Tacoma
RYAN/BROWN Dennis Wayne with Debra Louise, both of Tacoma
SATTERLEE/SNIDER Scott H. with Haleigh A., both of Everett
SHEPHERD/GOLDFOOS Alexander Paul with Rhyan Elise, both of Bonney Lake
SKRIVANICH/SNYDER Jordan Michael with Tayler Rene, both of Vaughn
SLOCUM/TINNIN Kennith Jason with Cherie Denise, both of Tacoma
SMITH/HARDY Ashlee June with Diamond Alexis, both of Tacoma
SPENCER/WARNER Brandon Dragon Lea, JBLM, with Kristin Danielle, Westminster, Colo.
SRSEN/FULTZ Aileen Michelle with Michael Ryan, both of Gig Harbor
STEIDL/MARTIN Lacey Marie with Brandon Michael, both of Tacoma
TAYLOR/MITCHEL Kenneth Anthony with Abigail Michelle, both of Tacoma
TAYLOR/BALLOU Shawna Marie with Derrick Tracy, both of Tacoma
TERAULT/GRANT Sarah Marie with James Robert, both of Tacoma
THOMPSON/NGUYEN Lesley Marie, Puyallup, with Andrew Pham, JBLM
THURSTON/ARCHIBALD Andrea with David Allin, both of Puyallup
TRETO/PRICE Allen, Tacoma, with Emily Renee, Puyallup
TYRRELL/BAEK Troy Russell III with Hyeryun, both of Seattle
VANCE/ROCKWELL Madelyn Rain with James Stephen, both of Tacoma
WAGONER/ROSA Brandon James, Leesville, La., with Nicole Lauren, Middletown, R.I.
WILKERSON/PETRENKO David Wallace, University Place, with Inna Aleksandrovna, Tacoma
WINCH/HAYCOOK Kristina Lynn with Michael John, both of Tacoma
WINSTEAD/MARKWARD Alana Renee with Chase Jeffrey, both of Tacoma
WYMER/MARTIN Seth Nicholas Dyke, Hansville, with Whitney Irene, Tumwater
ZEMAN/YAGUCHI Matthew with Kathryn Marie, both of Tacoma
Comments