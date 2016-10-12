Local

Tacoma pedestrian hit, killed in Auburn

By Stacia Glenn

A 25-year-old Tacoma man standing on state Route 18 in Auburn was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Wednesday, according to the State Patrol.

The man has not been identified.

Troopers said he was standing in a westbound lane just west of state Route 181 when he was hit by the truck shortly after midnight.

The man was flagging down vehicles on the off-ramp, KIRO-TV reported.

The 70-year-old driver waited for police to arrive and was not arrested.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved.

The road was closed for three hours while the State Patrol investigated.

