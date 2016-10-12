Satanic Temple plans to open first club at Tacoma elementary school

The Satanic Temple of Seattle says it is planning to open its first after-school club at Point Defiance Elementary School in Tacoma after withdrawing a similar request at a Mount Vernon school.
In an email to The News Tribune on Wednesday, the temple’s Lilith Starr said the group is focusing on Tacoma because of timing.
“We changed our target school simply due to scheduling issues: We want to launch at the earliest possible date,” Starr said. “We would not have been able to launch our After School Satan Club at Mount Vernon until April, as the school has its own after-school program that runs till then.”
Satanic Temple officials have said they are looking to provide an alternative for students at schools that have Good News Club, a Christian after-school program developed by the Missouri-based Child Evangelism Fellowship. Starr has said that Satan clubs offer games, puzzles and snacks, along with education about scientific rationalism, critical thinking and self-determination — beliefs held dear by temple members.
Starr said the temple has contacted Tacoma Public Schools to register its intentions and is in the process of picking up a facility use application. School district officials could not be reached immediately.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
