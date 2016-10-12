Have unwanted prescription pills? Tacoma police will take them

The Tacoma Police Department is partnering with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to enable people to dispose of unwanted prescription pills.
The department will have drop sites from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 22 at its four sector substations: 1524 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, 5136 N. 26th St., 1501 S. 72nd St. and 400 E. 56th St.
The sites can accept only pills and patches; they cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.
The drug dropoff is done to keep medication from being diverted, misused or abused, according to Tacoma police.
“Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet,” the department said in a statement.
“In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.”
In April, Americans turned in nearly 900,000 pounds of prescription drugs about 9,600 sites, the release stated.
The service is free and anonymous.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments