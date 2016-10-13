Fire causes $15,000 in damages to Auburn mobile home

A smoke alarm alerted an Auburn woman Thursday to a fire in her mobile home, according to Valley Regional Fire Authority.
The woman awoke about 5 a.m., saw smoke and flames in the back of her home at Wildwood Estates and called 911.
Crews arrived in the 4000 block of Auburn Way South within two minutes and took about 15 minutes to douse the flames.
Investigators said the blaze started because of an electrical issue.
It caused an estimated $15,000 in damages to the 1,000-square-foot home.
No one was injured.
