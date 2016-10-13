Auburn police officer finds 14-month-old in homeless camp

An Auburn police officer on Wednesday found a 14-month-old girl at a homeless camp and took her to the hospital.
Officer Andrew Lindgren was responding to a domestic violence call at an encampment along the Green River when he found the girl surrounded by filth and drug paraphernalia.
He took her to the hospital for a check-up and comforted her while waiting for Child Protective Services officials to show up.
“Our men and women may act tough but deep down, not only are they peacekeepers but they too are moms/dads/sisters/brothers/sons/daughters at the end of the day,” the department said in a Facebook post describing the incident.
The post has been shared more than 270 times and generated more than 2,400 “likes.”
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments