Man robbing pizzeria has second thoughts, asks for job application instead, police say

2:13 Aerial Fitness provides a complete workout though climbing Pause

0:36 Mother talks about sentencing for men convicted of fatally shooting son outside Tacoma convenience store

1:21 Best bagger of the state crowned at Lakewood competition

2:22 Fuzhou, China, students give Tacoma visitors the royal treatment

2:19 Franklin Pierce Schools bond explained

1:44 Tacoma students visit Hong Kong amusement park

4:41 Hong Kong school welcomes Tacoma students

2:49 Tacoma's Lincoln High students get tips in Hong Kong on pingpong

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

1:41 FISH Food Bank officials talk about the organization's mission